Zakharova: The US wants to sterilize the information space by attacking Russian media

Attacks on Russian media are the result of operations by Western intelligence agencies to sterilize the information space. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), commenting on US sanctions against Russian media.

According to her, such a policy of the White House testifies to the degradation of the States and the transformation of the country into a neoliberal totalitarian dictatorship. She noted that the information provided by the media under sanctions about the current state of affairs in the world remains in demand.

On September 4, it became known that the United States had imposed restrictions on the Rossiya Segodnya media group and its media outlets, including RIA Novosti, RT, and Sputnik. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that these sanctions would not go unanswered.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the American Democratic Party was clearing the information space with sanctions against Russia and shifting responsibility for its failures to Moscow. He emphasized that these sanctions were “another attack” by the Democratic administration on Russia.