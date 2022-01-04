Kodansha has announced that it is working on an animated adaptation for MF Ghost, the work of Shuuichi Shigeno created as a successor to Initial D.

The animated series will debut in Japan in 2023 and thanks to the first teaser trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to admire the very fast Toyota 86 of the protagonist Kanata Livington whiz against rival vehicles Alpine A110S And Nissan GT-R. The company also confirmed that recordings made with real moving vehicles were used to make the trailer.

MF Ghost is a manga by Shuiichi Shigeno created after the success of Initial D and started in 2017. The protagonist of the work is Kanata Livington, a young man who will return to Japan after graduating with flying colors from a British racing academy and who will find himself in a country where self-driving cars have now replaced combustion vehicles. Despite this the organization MFG founded by Ryosuke Takahashi has created a series of road races dedicated to combustion vehicles, and the protagonist will decide to participate by driving one Toyota 86 fire red.

Waiting to learn more about the animated series we leave you with the first teaser trailer, wishing you a good vision as always.

MF Ghost – Teaser Trailer

Source: Kodansha Street Anime News Network