SBeing intoxicated by the beautiful sound of a voice, detached from the meaning of the word, testifies to “an amnesia of the spirit”, wrote the composer Reynaldo Hahn in his book “Du chant”. The English mezzo-soprano Janet Baker has devoted all her energies to opening up the unity of meaning between words and music. “I’ve always understood my voice as a means of understanding and communication and not as a quality that sets me apart from the others.” In doing so, she implicitly laid down a credo: “I want to sing about serious things and not about trivial experiences.” You can feel the intellectual and emotional power of her singing in Ottavia’s faltering farewell song in Monteverdi’s “L’Incoronazione di Poppea” or in Dido’s farewell song in Henry Purcelle’s “Dido and Aeneas”: we hear the lament of the world in one human being.

“I was pressured”

After gaining initial musical experience in the church choir in her hometown of Hatfield (York) and studying with Helene Isepp, Janet Baker joined the Ambrosian Singers in 1955. A year later she won second prize in the Kathleen Ferrier Competition organized by the “Daily Mail”, completed song courses with Meriel St Clair for French melody and with Lotte Lehmann for German song. She made her Morley College debut in 1958 in the title role of Gluck’s L’Orfeo. In the years that followed she sang for the Handel Opera Society, the English Opera Group, Sadler’s Wells Theatre, the Glyndebourne and Edinburgh Festivals, Scottish Opera and Covent Garden Opera. In 1962 she accepted an invitation from Peter Pears to sing the role of Dido in Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas with the English Opera Group in Drottningholm and Aldeburgh.

Success led to performances of Britten’s updated Beggar’s Opera, Albert Herring, the television opera Owen Wingrave and The Rape of Lucretia. However, in the early years of her career she devoted herself primarily to sacred, oratorio and concert music, only from the mid-1960s, at the height of her vocal development, to the operatic roles of Handel, Rameau, Mozart, Gluck, Berlioz and Britten. She resisted the lure of star appearances in the music metropolises: “I was put under pressure,” she said in an interview with the London Times, “to become an international opera singer. Some European theaters even offered carte blanche in the selection of roles.” She declined because, having worked in Aldeburgh and Glyndebourne, she was used to studying carefully and with trusted colleagues; and also because she had seen many colleagues who “jetted from city to city ruined their voices”.

extremes of passion

As for the choice of repertoire, she was wise enough to avoid the music of Rossini, not for vocal reasons but for its ‘mood’; while she avoided the “dramatic” mezzo parts of Verdi because her voice did not bring the metallic brilliance. But in her portrayals of Gluck’s Orfeo, of Mozart’s Vitellia in “La Clemenza di Tito” (an 18th-century Lady Macbeth) or of Britten’s “The Rape of Lucrezia”, ​​one can always feel which passion glows in the music and which person stands behind the extremes of passion. She left the opera stage in 1982 as Mary Stuart (by Gaetano Donizetti) in London and as Orfeo in Glyndebourne and in London’s Albert Hall. Too early, as her admirers said. But in a dream, she said, she heard a distant voice telling her to say goodbye. “I had done what I had to do.”

Their discographic legacy is not only numerically huge, but also rich in form. To put it bluntly, there are singers who you know after three of their thirty or seven or seventy recordings, either because of their euphony or because of their experienced all-purpose espressivo. How different Baker! Her voice has always served as the voice of the music. Like almost all singers, she is “at her best” when singing in her own language; when she sounds the word music of John Dowland, Thomas Campion and Henry Purcell through to Benjamin Britten, Vaughan Williams, Roger Quilter, Frederick Delius and Edward Elgar. But also with her recordings of the music of Bach, Schubert, Schumann and Mahler as well as that of Cavalli, Monteverdi, Fauré and Berlioz, she presents her listeners with the ideal images of the fulfilled moment. Dame Janet Baker turns ninety this Monday.