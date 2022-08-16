She sang the Wilhelmus at the TT Assen. Did a duet with folk singer Tino Martin and a rap from Eminem in the series Dear Singers (2018). Participated in the quiz The Connection and sang for Omroep Max. But she was also a permanent member of the prestigious Komische Oper in Berlin for six years, and from this season she is presenter of the classic programs of AvroTros. In one sentence: mezzo-soprano Maria Fiselier is making a double career.

It had been a dormant dilemma for several years, says Fiselier from Berlin, where she lives with partner Deniz Tahberer, violinist at the Komische Oper, and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. What should you think as a young singer when you sing supporting roles from the comfort of your permanent employment, while as a freelancer you are asked for larger roles – which you then have to decline?

“I’ll be honest: during the corona lockdowns, my permanent contract was a blessing. But I began to see the Komische Oper more and more as a golden cage. When they informed me during my maternity leave that my contract would not be renewed after that, I didn’t think that was very chic. But I also thought: this is the decision that I had not yet dared to make myself, but which also offers new opportunities.”

Singer Family

Maria Fiselier comes from a music family. Father Frans and mother Marjolein are both singers (and teacher), just like her grandfather, uncle Ruud (choir singer at DNO) and niece Vera. “There was always classical music,” she says. “Perhaps that’s why I didn’t start singing classical until I was 19, before that I focused on pop and jazz. And I played the flute, but singing was what I liked and was good at, that gave me self-confidence. Even the flute lesson often ended singing – with my teacher behind the piano.”

Her music dreams reached far and high, she says. “World fame, great roles at the greatest opera houses! And I’ve come quite far. I just notice that my ambitions are changing. The opera world is beautiful, but also closed. Ah, you’re a mezzo-soprano? Then so-and-so roles are part of that, with this and this sound ideal. I understand that it works that way, but I increasingly experienced it as a tight straitjacket. I want to think further. Who am I as a performer, beyond my voice type? I would like to develop more broadly; singing crossovers, recording a jazz album once, presenting TV programs – now in the Netherlands, later perhaps in Germany. If that leads to some doors in classical music closing: so be it. Throw me off that ivory tower, I won’t be happy there. But what I hope is that one can reinforce the other.”

Prinsengracht concert

As of this season, Maria Fiselier will be the regular presenter of classical TV programs for AvroTros: this week the Prinsengracht concert, in September the Opening Night of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra from the Amsterdam Westerpark, in December the Christmas matinee: all initiatives that promote classical music for a wider audience. to open up to the public.

“Does that work? I hope so, but I don’t know. I do think that the combination of high quality with low thresholds is the right way to go. Sitting comfortably in the park, but then listening to the Concertgebouw Orchestra: these are ideal conditions for a spark to fly.”

In the long run, the key to lower appreciation for classical music lies in better education, says Fiselier. “I now experience myself in Germany how much more energy is put into it. Children are constantly in contact with classical music here, opera houses, orchestras and schools are planting seeds everywhere. That is much less the case in the Netherlands. But at least I can moderate as a presenter now. Leaving the music I love so much in its value, but also taking the ‘high’ and the ‘exciting’ off by explaining what will happen, and where the music will transfer. And then hope that someone thinks: wow, this is beautiful, and I can just enjoy it.”