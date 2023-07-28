Mezzaroma is very dear to the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, husband of Giorgia Meloni’s sister

Behind the appointment of Marco Mezzaroma the presidency of Sport and Health is the hand of Claudius Lotito. Mezzaroma is the brother-in-law of the president of Lazio, he was president of Salernitana, he is very close to the Meloni family. Lotito, who owes a high debt to Sport and Health, will now have a privileged interlocutor to negotiate. La Repubblica writes it, with Matteo Pinci. The website ilnapolista.it reported by Dagospia writes it.

“Lotito’s week was as hot as those telephones that framed his out-of-focus portrait. Because he has crossed, in addition to the lines, his duties in a puzzle of interests. The real coup of the president-senator is yesterday. When he inspired, with a surprise move, the appointment of his brother-in-law Marco Mezzaroma as president of Sport and Health “.

Mezzaroma is very dear to the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, husband of Giorgia Meloni’s sister “and true father of his appointment”. Ex husband of Mara CarfagnaMezzaroma married Lotito’s sister, Cristina.

“There Lazio it has with Sport e salute – according to the semi-annual report of the biancoceleste club – 786 thousand euros of debt for the fees to use the Olympic stadium. And another 600,000 euros for unissued invoices. In all, almost 1.4 million. It is not known whether they have been honored in the meantime, but Lotito will have a privileged interlocutor with whom to discuss the rent”.

With Mark Mezzaroma president, the managing director will be Diego Nepi Molineris.

Dagospia presented the nomination like this, a few days ago:

Abodi did not touch the ball. Diego Nepi, Giorgetti-Barelli share, is the new CEO while Marco Mezzaroma, formerly of Mara Carfagna and very close to the Meloni family (in particular to the sister of Prime Minister Arianna) was chosen as president. What will become of Sport and Health? The Minister for Sport Abodi has transferred the management of contributions to the federations (300 million euros) to the Department of Sport (ie to himself), leaving only the material disbursement (cash office) to “Sport and Health”.

