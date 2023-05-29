Mezzanego – Road accident in Mezzanego a few minutes before 8pm. A 38-year-old motorcyclist was injured who, while traveling via Gandolfo, lost control of the motorbike and ended up against a side wall. The man sustained a facial and thoracic trauma, Rescued by the personnel of the 118 medical service and by the soldiers of the Carasco Green Cross, he was transferred to code red at the San Martino hospital in Genoa on board an Airgreen helicopter that took off from Albenga, in the province of Savona.