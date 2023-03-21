Genoa – Training is underway but above all the enthusiasm for a great sporting event is underway: one month to go Half of Genoaa fast challenge from the Porto Antico and having come of age, 18 years of achievement, the race is back on the calendar Fidal and prepare your appointment for next April 16th.

It is, the organizers underline, a challenge as always of the highest profile that set up by Peralto Running: “just look at the event’s roll of honor to realize the great value of the event, which has always had important names at the start and above all which has always demonstrated how you can run really fast on its roads”.

To raise the level are first of all the records of running, 1h02’41” established by Kenyan Benard Bett Kiplangat in 2014 and above all the time of his compatriot Hellen Jepkurgat, 1h11’50” in 2015;but everyone remembers how in 2017 Sarah Dossena came just 4” from the record, in a victory that went down in history.

Outgoing champions are the Kenyan Martin Muno Musyoka in 1h02’54” and Elena Maria Pietrini in 1h24’14”;if in the women’s field the last Italian victory is the most recent possible, among the men a national success has been missing since 2009, when the triumph was Armando Sanna.

The event will start at 9 in the Old Port of Genoa, in whose Piazza delle Feste it will be located the large exhibition village which will also host all the pre-start and post-race operations.

Registrations can be made online on the platform www.enternow.it or in person at the Genova Running shop in via Cipro 47/49.

The cost of registration is 35 euros until March 31stthen we will move on to the final fee of 40 euros.

It should not be forgotten that together with the half marathon, the Run Genoa, non-competitive test on 13 km always with start and finish at the Porto Antico, for which, although there is no official ranking, the final times of each finisher will be taken.

Otherwise you can choose the Family Run, walk open to all in the heart of the Genoese city which brings together over 5,000 families every year, for a truly oceanic sports gathering; here too the start and finish will be in the Porto Antico areain front of the historian San Giorgio Palace.

Genoa awaits the arrival of thousands of runners, as always happens with many Ligurians and non-Ligurian who take advantage of the opportunity to go and discover the best-known beauties and the secret corners of the city.

You can also join the competition through the competition website Half of Genoa as a volunteer: every year more than 300 enthusiasts they get involved in the organization of the race, one of the most beautiful on the national scene; a further choice to be part of the party.

For information: Running Peralto, www.lamezzadigenova.it