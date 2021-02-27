Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

The dowry “Tayseer” of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, shined with a remarkable image, when he outperformed his competitors by 4 lengths in the Al-Masoudi race, which was held within the activities of the Tenth Al Ain Horse Race, which consisted of 7 runs.

Tayseer, who is descended from the descendants of “MHHB”, gave a wonderful show in the pounce from the back rows, to score his easy victory and cut the race distance of 1,400 meters in 1:37:09 minutes, and came second as “pride” of the Omani Sultan’s imagination.

The horse “Book Review” of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, swept his rivals by 8 lengths in the seventh half for the spear race title. Book Review champion, 3:32:90 minutes, was scored by the champion. The new distance of 3,200 meters is for purebred horses, and will remain registered in his name until he is smashed.

The skilled “Odyssey” of the Al Ajban stables of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, excelled in showing her skills in her third participation by winning the Al Sarooj 1400m race.

The daughter of “Valiant Boy” was 1.25 taller than her runner-up and companion in her stable “Ortagon”, and recorded a time of 1:40:24 minutes.

Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah’s horses scored double, through “AF Mahzami”, who snatched the title of the Al Ain Derby for a distance of 1,800 meters, a difference of 1.25 meters from “Rahmani” for Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi.

This was followed by the second victory, which was scored by Yahweh in the first half for a distance of 1800 meters for the Al Wathba Stallions Cup title, sponsored by the festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s races.

The horse “Curlies Del Rock” by Al Rahmani for racing, broke the record time for the 1800 meters in the race in Zakhir, recording 2:16:64 minutes, easily ahead, and 15 in length ahead of his “Only Smoke” runner of the Al Ajban Stables.

“Barari” by Khalfan Hamad Al Qubaisi surprised his rivals with an exceptional performance in the fifth half for a distance of 1600 meters for the Jimi race title, ahead by a difference of 2.5 length from “Veton” for the head of state, with a record of 1:51:39 minutes.