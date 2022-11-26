Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei made a huge contribution to strengthening cooperation in the Union State (SU) and resolved the most difficult issues on the international agenda. This was announced on Saturday, November 26, by State Secretary of the SG Dmitry Mezentsev.

“His contribution to the practice of union building, his support for a wide range of Russian-Belarusian cooperation, strengthening interaction in the formats of the Union State are significant and significant,” the text of his appeal says.

Mezentsev stressed that Makei’s activities as head of the republic’s Foreign Ministry were an example of solving the most difficult issues on the international agenda. According to the Secretary of State of the Union State, the diplomat consistently sought to deepen international relations and fill them with real content.

He noted that the memory of Makei and his comradely support to the friends of Belarus will always be alive.

The fact that Makei died suddenly at the age of 64 became known earlier in the day. Other details of the diplomat’s death are still unknown.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed condolences in connection with the death of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow was shocked by reports of Makei’s death. According to her, official condolences from the Russian Foreign Ministry will be published in the near future.

The Russian Embassy in Belarus noted that Makei made a great contribution to strengthening Russian-Belarusian relations and building the Union State.

Vladimir Makei is a Belarusian statesman. In the early 2000s, he worked as an assistant to the President of the Republic, and in 2008–2012 he served as the head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus. From August 20, 2012 to the present, he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic.