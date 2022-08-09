Even the dune buggy Meyers Manx will have its electric version. The first images of the 2.0 version of the famous desert vehicle, created by the late artist and surfer, were shown on social networks Bruce Meyersis the company that inherited the history and name of the Fountain Valley (California) workshop, which operated from 1964 to 1971.

The new version of the Meyers Manx, the 2.0 with nostalgic lines and precisely the battery instead of the combustion engine, will be officially presented on August 19th in Monterey, as part of The Quail event. According to initial information on the new model, the first 50 units will be produced in 2023, entrusted to a selected group of customers. This small group of people will provide feedback in view of mass production, scheduled for 2024. Aesthetically, the rounded lines have remained, oversized and oversized tires and the Spartan cockpit is ‘drowned’ in the middle. Everything will be based on an aluminum monocoque, with independent rear suspension and disc brakes supplied. The now inevitable LED optical groups will be present.

On a technical level, the transition from the four-cylinder Volkswagen Beetle to the battery will bring good performance qualities. With 200 HP on 750 kg of weight, the 2.0 will be able to touch 100 times in 4.5 seconds, with a declared autonomy of about 480 km with 40 kWh batteries. There could also be a 20 kWh version, which would drop the overall weight to 680 kilos. The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric will also have the four-wheel drive.

The Californian idea of ​​mobility, also made up of expressive freedom, will therefore try to make a comeback. It is assumed mainly on the American market, where these vehicles may have their niche. It is not known the starting pricefor now, but considering that today many revival projects bring an increase in costs compared to the original ideas, it is easy to imagine a model not exactly accessible to everyone.