B.In an armed attack on a party in Tonalá, western Mexico, at least 11 people were shot dead, according to the authorities. “The bodies of ten men with gunshot wounds were found on the sidewalk,” said a statement from the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, where Tonalá is located. In addition, a minor was found dead in the house who also had gunshot wounds.

A woman and a boy were injured. According to the announcement from Saturday evening (local time), the perpetrators are said to have opened fire from a pickup.

Almost 100 murders a day in Mexico

Since the so-called drug war broke out in Mexico at the end of 2006, violence has reached immense proportions in the country of around 126 million people. Almost 100 murders are currently registered every day – in Germany there were a total of 245 in 2019. In Mexico, more than 82,000 people are considered to have disappeared.

Much of the bloodshed is due to cartels and gangs involved in drug smuggling into the neighboring United States, as well as kidnapping, extortion, and other crimes. They often have connections with security forces. According to figures from the IEP think tank, only about three percent of the crimes reported in Mexico are solved.

The western Mexican state of Jalisco is considered particularly dangerous. The cradle of the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) cartel is currently experiencing a particularly bad wave of violence.