The Mexican team disappointed their fans once again by being eliminated in the Group Stage of the Copa America 2024with Jaime Lozano as one of the main people responsible, because despite his excuse of the generational change, he continued using the same elements as always, adding only a 1-0 victory against Jamaica for a 1-0 defeat against Venezuela and a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.
This was the return of Mexico to a America Cup after being absent from the 2019 and 2021 editions, leaving a bad taste in the mouth, therefore, it is time to remember the worst participations of the Tricolor in the international competition.
ARGENTINA 2011
After reaching two finals and winning three third places, the problems began here, as the CONCACAF demanded that Mexico had to give priority to the tournaments in their region. For this reason, they sent an under-22 team that already had several stars, however, some of them, like Marco Fabian and Jonathan Dos Santoswere involved in a controversy when prostitutes entered the hotel, so eight players were sanctioned and separated.
The U-22 team was reinforced with older elements such as Hector Reynoso, Luis Michel, Paul Aguilar, Oribe Peralta and Rafael Marquez LugoHowever, the experiment did not work.
For the first time, El Tricolor did not advance from the Group Stage after consuming three defeats, 2-1 against Chili1- 0 against Peru and 1-0 against Uruguaywith Nestor Araujo scoring the only goal of the competition.
CHILE 2015
Once again the Aztec team could not count on its best pieces due to the issue of CONCACAFthe regulations of the FIFA, among other things. With a team made up mostly of elements of the Liga MX, Mexico was again eliminated in the first phase after drawing 0-0 with Bolivia3-3 with Chili and succumb 2-1 against Ecuador.
USA 2016
A very painful memory. It was thought that Mexico He could be a candidate for tournament champion, but a nightmare appeared only in the quarterfinals.
This was about the Copa América Centenariowhich is why the teams from the CONCACAF to make it a totally continental tournament.
The Aztec team advanced first in the group by beating 3-1 Uruguay2-0 to Jamaica and draw 1-1 with VenezuelaHowever, nobody thought what was going to happen in the quarterfinals when Chili massacred 7-0 with four goals from Eduardo Vargas.
This is how the Mexican team said goodbye to the America Cupwith an indelible piece of paper.
UNITED STATES 2024
Figures such as were left out Hirving Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa, Jesus Gallardo and Henry Martinwith the excuse of generational change, however, it was never explained why Jaime Lozano He did not give more minutes to those new young people like Erick Sanchez and Marcelo Floresalong with others who were living a great present like Roberto Alvarado and Jordi Cortizo. Jamaica gave the Tricolor a scare, but a disallowed goal managed to Gerardo Arteaga gave the three points, then in front of Venezuela he controlled himself without being able to break the lock and Salomon Rondon sentenced with a penalty. Already before Ecuadorthe goalless draw left Tricolor out.
#Mexicos #worst #performances #Copa #America
