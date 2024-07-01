This was the return of Mexico to a America Cup after being absent from the 2019 and 2021 editions, leaving a bad taste in the mouth, therefore, it is time to remember the worst participations of the Tricolor in the international competition.

The U-22 team was reinforced with older elements such as Hector Reynoso, Luis Michel, Paul Aguilar, Oribe Peralta and Rafael Marquez LugoHowever, the experiment did not work.

For the first time, El Tricolor did not advance from the Group Stage after consuming three defeats, 2-1 against Chili1- 0 against Peru and 1-0 against Uruguaywith Nestor Araujo scoring the only goal of the competition.

This was about the Copa América Centenariowhich is why the teams from the CONCACAF to make it a totally continental tournament.

The Aztec team advanced first in the group by beating 3-1 Uruguay2-0 to Jamaica and draw 1-1 with VenezuelaHowever, nobody thought what was going to happen in the quarterfinals when Chili massacred 7-0 with four goals from Eduardo Vargas.

This is how the Mexican team said goodbye to the America Cupwith an indelible piece of paper.

