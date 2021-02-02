A nurse administers the Pfizer vaccine in Mexico City. Getty Images

The mass vaccination plan in Mexico is stagnant. Pfizer supply cuts, surpassed by the giant world demand, have prevented the deadlines from being met already during the first calendar month. Not all health personnel are still vaccinated, as planned, delaying in turn the next population group, those over 65, whose vaccination was due to begin this week. Faced with the paralysis of the planned batches of Pfizer, which will take at least until the middle of the month, Mexico hopes to compensate the delays with the AstraZeneca laboratory vaccine, distributed by the Covax multilateral fund, sponsored by the WHO and formed by different countries to accelerate the launch of vaccines.

In the midst of these setbacks, the arrival of the Russian Sputnik vaccine opens a path of light to continue with immunizations. In the morning conference on Tuesday, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell highlighted the effectiveness achieved by this biological, higher than 90%. Mexico is one of the countries that has joined early, not without certain misgivings, to the Russian vaccine, whose rigorous tests had not just been made public, but which has now received the support of scientific publications and the WHO. The Mexican agency has not yet provided authorization, but the Russian vaccine is already a fact. Your arrival is expected shortly. Although, Gatell, asked several times by journalists, has not wanted to put an exact date at the beginning of the immunization of the elderly.

“Instead of starting this week, we will probably start in the last week of February, these are the changes that can be made,” announced on Friday the director of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés. Mexico’s initial plan was to end January with a total of 1.4 million doses of Pfizer, a sufficient volume to cover the first group: the approximately 750,000 people make up the health personnel including doctors, nurses, orderlies, cleaners and anyone who be on the front line against disease. However, the drop in shipments from the US pharmaceutical company, Mexico’s main supplier in this first phase, has disrupted plans.

A setback to which is added the resignation in December of the director of the program, Miriam Veras Godoy, for reasons, according to the official version, exclusively personal. The guidelines of the operation, in any case, have been surrounded by controversy during the first weeks due to the vaccination of a good number of politicians.

“We continue to advance with the second doses and continue to vaccinate Campeche personnel,” Hugo López-Gatell reported on the progress of the program. As of Monday, 675,202 doses of vaccines have been applied. 43,455 people who are part of the health personnel have already received the two doses, while 614,689 only the first.

Pfizer has recognized that its distribution system has been affected by changes in its plants aimed at relaunching production. They expect the cuts to continue in early February, to rebound with “a sharp increase in available doses during late February and March,” according to a statement from the laboratory itself.

Mexico relies on the batches of AstraZeneca vaccine distributed by the Mercado Anticipado Covax (AMC), a platform created in April to join forces in research, price negotiation and distribution. The objective of this alliance is to provide the 187 partners with 2,000 million vaccines in 2021. In essence, it is nourished by official development aid from donors, as well as contributions from the private sector and philanthropy to guarantee more affordable prices to the more precarious economies.

The first week of January, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) approved in Mexico the use of the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford. It thus became the second vaccine approved by the Mexican health authorities to combat the covid-19 pandemic. In December, Cofepris gave the go-ahead to Pfizer.

And the Russian Sputnik vaccine is expected shortly. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself reappeared in public on Friday, after a week of absence due to his contagion of covid-19, and assured that next week the arrival of a shipment of Russian vaccines is expected, which in any case still has not It has the definitive authorization of Cofepris. Mexico also has agreements in advance with the Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino for the reception “from January to March” of eight million doses and 9,000 volunteers have already applied it, as well as that of Janssen, which will be received by 2,000 volunteers.