Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico building in Mexico City | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Supreme Court of Mexico decided this Wednesday (6) to decriminalize abortion throughout the national territory, thus ending a process that lasted two years, since the first decision that revoked restrictions on abortion in a northern state of the country. .

In 2021, the Mexican Supreme Court had ruled that it was unconstitutional to criminalize abortion in the country, by taking a decision in a case that questioned the criminalization of the practice in the state of Coahuila, where a sentence of up to three years in prison was foreseen for those who performed the procedure. procedure.

Previously, the legality of abortion varied from state to state in Mexico. Last week, the state of Aguascalientes became the 12th Mexican state to decriminalize abortion, but the recent Supreme Court decision now obliges all states in the country to follow the same guideline.

Convictions of Gazeta do Povo: Defense of life from conception

Under Wednesday’s decision, women will be able to terminate their pregnancies up to 12 weeks without facing legal consequences.

Mexico City, the country’s capital, was the first Mexican federative unit to decriminalize abortion, 15 years ago.

From now on, no woman who wants to terminate her pregnancy or a healthcare professional can be punished for carrying out the procedure within the informed period. In addition, the federal public health service and all federal health institutions must henceforth provide the abortion procedure to anyone who requests it, pursuant to the Supreme Court order.

The crime of abortion was also removed from the federal penal code.