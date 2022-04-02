If we take into account the excellent ninth position that the Mexican team occupies in the FIFA world ranking and we see that two of its rivals, Saudi Arabia and Poland, are down on that list, we could predict that the two group C tickets will to be for Argentina and ours. But it is a fact that from here until the start of the World Cup they will continue to send out an infinity of forecasts for and against the tricolor, only the only thing that will have real value is what the team does on the field. Now, if we go through the history of the countries that Mexico will have as enemies, then we have no chance there, since the Argentines are already world champions and power at the international level. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and Poland on paper look like rivals to which the Aztec team can compete better, despite the fact that the Poles have Robert Lewandowski in their ranks, one of the best strikers in the world. However, it is a reality that in soccer nothing is written, because how many times has David hit Goliath and therefore everything that is said about the national team will be pure comments without sustenance. Certainly the tricolor is not playing well for a long time and it is expected that in these 7 months remaining for the World Cup he will improve his competitive level because otherwise his participation in the Qatar World Cup could end very soon. In short, the tricolor already has rivals and hopefully Tata can put together a better team for November.

BIG CLOSURE. We liked the end of the Thursday Careada soccer season for several reasons. The main one was that the final match between Insecta and Deportivo Torrero was very close and fair. In addition, it was the dream afternoon of René Morales, since he was the honoree of the season and incidentally his team, Insecta, was the champion. The award ceremony offered by the league was splendid and beautiful plaques were given to the honorees highlighting David Félix and Federico Bojórquez postmortem. There is not the slightest doubt that this circuit strives to do things very well. This tournament will go into a slight recess, but the activity of its players will continue in motion with their coexistence matches.

