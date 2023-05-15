This Sunday, May 14, the senator of the National Action Party (PAN), lilly tellezposted a video on his official Twitter account where he talked about the role that left-wing politicians have played in Mexico.

“The left is to blame for aggravating all of Mexico’s problems“, began by saying the senator.

She assured that in 2024 people will have to choose between following “the populist left” or giving what she called the “modern right” a chance.

Téllez said that Morena’s left is the one that “exploits” the poor “and that is why it wants to keep you always poor”, while it impoverished the middle classes.

He accused the “leaders” of Morena of stealing money from hospitals, schools, security, the countryside… while the “modern right” is the opposite.

The PAN senator said that the movement that I support will seek for people to get ahead “with your own effort, without the government limiting you.”

For her, Morena promises equality between people, but equality in poverty “and not in wealth.”

“The left wants to control everything: companies to enrich politicians, not workers. Education to ideologize your children into ignorance. The army so that you don’t rebel and so that you are afraid when you go out to vote.” said the senator.

Finally, he assured that the left has already demonstrated its failure with the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Argentina, while the right has brought countries like South Korea, Japan or the United Kingdom forward.