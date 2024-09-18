Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Declines to Visit Ukraine

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has declined to visit Ukraine at the invitation of Volodymyr Zelensky, which he made earlier during a conversation with Mexican journalists, the publication writes. Excelsior.

“I don’t think so. I repeat, we base ourselves on the principles of foreign policy and the constitution,” Claudia Sheinbaum responded to a question about her plans to visit Ukraine.

The politician added that Mexico’s foreign policy is determined by the constitution, “it is very clear, dignified and peaceful.” Sheinbaum emphasized that “our foreign policy will be based on the principle of seeking peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

The Mexican president-elect also noted that she is considering the possibility of participating in the Group of Twenty (G20) meeting in November in Brazil.

Earlier, analyst Natalia Eremina said that Volodymyr Zelensky’s current goal is to keep the fighting going. The political scientist added that the longer the conflict lasts, the more Zelensky can “attract finances to himself.”

Earlier, Zelensky hinted that Kyiv wants to leave Russians without a comfortable life. The politician expressed the opinion that if Russian residents find themselves without comfortable conditions, in particular, without electricity, and if they are in danger, they will put pressure on the country’s president, Vladimir Putin.

