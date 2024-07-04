Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday named Omar Garcia Harfouche as her security minister in an effort to replicate her anti-crime successes as mayor of Mexico City.

Harfush, who served as the capital’s security chief when Sheinbaum was mayor from 2018 to 2023, is credited with cutting the city’s murder rate in half.

In 2020, Harfouche survived an assassination attempt in which he was shot in the shoulder and knee.

“We will strengthen the intelligence and investigative capabilities of the Mexican state,” Harfouche said in a speech on the occasion of his selection for the position.

Sheinbaum begins her presidential term on October 1.

Sheinbaum also said Thursday that she had chosen current Security Minister Rosa Rodriguez to serve as interior minister.