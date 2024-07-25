The second edition of The House of the Famous It started with a great whirlwind and they already met The first five nominees to leave the game. After the nomination gala this Wednesday, one of them must be the first to be eliminated by the People’s vote next Sunday.

The other inhabitants decided that Paola Durante, Shanik Berman, Brigitte Bozzo, Agustín Fernández and Mario Bezares are nominated. However, One of them will be saved from Sunday’s vote, since Sabine Moussier She was the winner of the leader’s test and will be able to help some of them.

Galilea Montijothe host of the reality show, gave them the results of the vote and The participants reacted differently“I already knew,” he said. Paola upon hearing his nomination; Agustin He was shocked and serious when he heard that he is at risk. Briggitte He put his hands to his eyes when he heard that he could leave the house, while Shanik He fell silent and Bezares Serious.

It should be remembered that Residents nominate every Wednesday and they have 3 votes each, which must be distributed in 2 and 1 for each participant. “Vote for who you want to stay in La Casa de los Famosos México, the vote is positive,” commented the host and to save one of the nomineesyou must enter the official Web site from The House of the Famous Mexico.

How to watch the elimination gala



This Sunday It will be the first elimination gala and it can be seen completely free and live on the programming of The stars and Channel 5, channels available in the Open TV. Since these signals have days of challenges, nominations, premieres and elimination galas.

To be able to see the coverage of the reality show in real time at all hoursyou will have to hire the service ViX Premiumfrom its website, for a monthly cost of $99 Mexican pesos, for the first 6 months.