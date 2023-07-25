The homicide rate in Mexico fell to 25 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, after having a rate of 28 in 2021 and one of 29 during 2018, 2019 and 2020its highest level in history, as reported on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The autonomous body recorded, based on preliminary figures, 32,223 murders in 2022, a drop of 9.74% compared to 35,700 in 2021.

The figures for 2022 are also lower than the 36,773 in 2020, the 36,661 in 2019 and the 36,685 in 2018, the three years with the most homicides in the history of Mexico.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, highlighted the annual drop of three points in the homicide rate.

“If you look at the history, this figure is not seen year after year. It can go down one point, but going down three points, which is what is being achieved with the national security strategy, is a great achievement.”, he commented in the daily press conference of the Government.

The official also pointed out that in the first half of 2023 there were 15,122 homicides, an average of 83 per day, which implies that the reduction will continue this year.

While the government data comes from the investigation folders, the statistics of the Inegi, an autonomous body, arise from the administrative records of accidental and violent deaths of the states, including 378 Civil Registry offices, 106 forensic medical services and 227 agencies of the Public Ministry.

Murders by gender and by region

By gender, there were 44.4 homicides per 100,000 men, a decrease compared to 2021, when the rate was 50.2.

While in the case of women, there were 5.8 murders per 100,000, a reduction from the rate of 6.1 in 2021.

The states with the highest homicide rates per 100,000 people were Colima (113), Zacatecas (87), Baja California (70), Guanajuato (68) and Sonora (58).

In contrast, the entities with the lowest indices were Yucatán (2), Coahuila (5), Aguascalientes (6), Durango (7) and Mexico City, Querétaro and Veracruz (8).



In absolute numbers, the states with the most murders were Guanajuato (4,256), the State of Mexico (3,226), Baja California (2,681), Michoacán (2,292) and Chihuahua (2,016).

And those with the lowest number of homicides were Yucatán (54), Aguascalientes (87), Baja California Sur (89), Campeche (110) and Durango (125).

The vast majority of homicides occur with attacks by firearms (21,547), followed by attacks with sharp objects (3,131) and hanging (2,378).

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, promised that, if the trend continues, he will end his six-year term in 2024 with a 20% reduction in homicides that are registered each year.

“Today’s data from Inegi on the decrease in homicides in our country is very important, there is a 10% decrease from 2021 to 2022, this is very encouraging because that trend continues. And we estimate that since we came to the Government, homicide, murders, have decreased by 17% ”, he pointed out.

