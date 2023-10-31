Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased 0.9% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous three months, according to preliminary data released this Tuesday, 31, by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). The result exceeded the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted growth of 0.7% for the Mexican economy between July and September. The number represents a slight acceleration after the 0.8% expansion observed in the second quarter of this year. In the annual comparison, Mexico’s GDP grew 3.3% in the third quarter, as predicted by FactSet, but below the 3.6% increase recorded in the second quarter.



