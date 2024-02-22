Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/22/2024 – 9:19

Mexico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year, reported this Thursday, 22, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), in the reading end of the indicator. The number came above the preliminary estimate and the expectations of analysts interviewed by FactSet, who predicted a smaller increase of 2.4%.

Compared to the third quarter, growth was 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, after seasonal adjustments, also in line with the preliminary reading, but below FactSet's expectation of an increase of 0.3%.

In the entire year 2023, in the seasonally adjusted series, Mexico's GDP grew 3.2% compared to the previous year, the institute also reported, above the preliminary estimate of 3.1%.