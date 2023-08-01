AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/31/2023 – 4:40 pm Share

Mexico’s economy continues to perform positively, with growth of 3.6% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported this Monday (31). , although analysts warn that the risks persist.

In comparison with the first quarter of the year, the result was also positive: GDP expansion reached 0.9%, indicated the official report.

The services sector of the second largest economy in Latin America, behind Brazil, registered the best performance in the interannual rate, with an expansion of activity of 4.1%, while the industrial sector grew 2.6% and fishing, agriculture and livestock , 2.5%, detailed Inegi in a statement.

By way of comparison, in the first quarter of the year, the Mexican economy grew by 3.7% compared to the same period in 2022.

In the half-yearly assessment, “in the first half of 2023, with seasonally adjusted series, timely GDP (in its first measurement) increased by 3.6% at the annual rate,” said Inegi.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed satisfaction with these economic data during his morning press conference. “We are doing well,” he declared.

– It is not enough –

However, for private analysts, despite the accumulation of seven quarters of growth, the situation still does not reflect the potential of the economy.

“Mexico has shown favorable growth in recent quarters, but in relation to pre-pandemic levels, GDP expansion is low compared to other countries,” explained analyst Gabriela Siller, from Banco Base, in a press release.

The specialist telecommunications group The Competitive Intelligence Unit pointed out in an analysis that even if growth in the second quarter was above expectations, there could still be bumps.

“Risks persist for the Mexican economy to advance, especially from high interest rates and their possible persistence, which compromise incentives to invest and consume goods in the short term,” explains the analysis.

The benchmark interest rate remains at an all-time high of 11.25%, and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico, the central bank) announced in June its intention to maintain this level “for an extended period”.

This monetary policy, which aims to make credit more expensive and thus cool the economy, seeks to combat inflation, which, although it has moderated to 5.06% in 12 months, is still above the official target of 3, +/- a percentage point.

Mexico’s GDP grew by 3.1% last year, after a 5% jump in 2021, driven by a resumption of activities after the production stoppage in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

On May 31, Banxico raised its economic growth forecast for 2023 to 2.3%, up from 1.6% previously, due to the good performance of the activity during the first quarter.

The final GDP growth figures for the second quarter of this year will be released by Inegi on August 29th.