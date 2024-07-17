Starting this Wednesday afternoon, strong winds will appear and temperatures will increase. probability of formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, California, Sonora and Chihuahua. These conditions will continue for the next two days, according to information from With water.

Dependency, through the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), explained that the probability of tornadoes in the states of northeastern Mexico will be due to the interaction of a low pressure channel with height divergence and the entry of humidity. These phenomena will also cause Heavy to very heavy rains with lightning and possible hail in the north, northeast, east and center of the country during the afternoon of this Wednesday.

During the same period of time, the Mexican monsoon will cause heavy rains, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa; it will also leave showers in the Baja California peninsula. This afternoon, strong to very strong winds are also expected with the possible formation of whirlwinds in some areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Regarding thermal conditions, Conagua predicts highs above 40 °C in Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa for the next two days.

Tropical wave and its effects in Mexico today

During the afternoon of this Wednesday, the tropical wave 10 It will move south of the coasts of Colima and Jalisco, where it will combine with the height divergence and the entry of humidity to give rise to heavy to very heavy rains with electrical discharges in western Mexico. However, by the end of the day it will stop affecting the national territory.

For its part, the tropical wave 11 It will travel through the southeast and south of Mexico, where it will interact with a low-pressure channel, the divergence of height and the entry of humidity. The combination of these phenomena will cause heavy to very heavy rains and electrical discharges in this area of ​​the country, with the Yucatan Peninsula, Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero being the states most affected by the precipitation.

Weather summary for Wednesday afternoon:

– Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

– Heavy rains with very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm): Nayarit, Jalisco, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Puebla and Veracruz.

– Intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Colima, Michoacan, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Morelos, Tabasco, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

– Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur and Campeche.

Wind speed:

– From 40 to 60 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds: Sonora and Chihuahua.

– From 30 to 50 km/h: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosi, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Campeche and Yucatan; and with possible formation of whirlwinds: Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures:

– From 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa.

– From 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Michoacan, Guerrero, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

– From 30 to 35 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Morelos, Puebla (southwest) and Veracruz.

Mexico weather forecast for Thursday, June 18

The tropical wave 11 It will move over central and southern Mexico, where it will combine with other phenomena to cause heavy to very heavy rains with electrical activity that will affect the Valley of Mexico.

He Mexican monsoon and the height divergence will maintain the forecast of intense rainfall in Durango and Sinaloa, while showers are expected in the Baja California Peninsula, Sonora and Chihuahua. These rains will be accompanied by electrical discharges, strong winds and possible hail, and there will also be a probability of the formation of whirlwinds in some areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

For the same day, a Frontal system extends along the northern border of Mexicotogether with low pressure areas in the Sierra Madre Occidental and the entry of humidity, will disrupt the climate of a large part of the national territory. In this sense, showers and heavy to very heavy rains, electrical discharges and possible hail are expected in the north, northeast, east and southeast of Mexico, including the Yucatan Peninsula.

The union of the frontal system with the aforementioned phenomena will also cause strong to very strong winds with the possible formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Weather summary for Thursday afternoon:

– Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco.

– Heavy rains with very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm): Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla and Veracruz.

– Intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm): Colima, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

– Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind speed:

– From 40 to 60 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds: Sonora, Chihuahua and Coahuila.

– From 30 to 50 km/h: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacan, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosi, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Campeche, Yucatan, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec; with possible formation of whirlwinds: Baja California, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures:

– From 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa.

– From 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

– From 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Veracruz and Quintana Roo.