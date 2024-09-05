To the various meteorological phenomena that threaten to leave rain throughout Mexico Between today and tomorrow, a new one will be added low pressure zone with probability of cyclonic development Located in the south of the country, according to the Conagua weather forecast.

During the night of this Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday, the Frontal System No. 1 will extend over the northeast of the country. This interaction, added to the influence of a low pressure center in the Gulf of Mexico and the instability in the upper layers of the atmosphere, will cause heavy rains in states such as Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as very heavy rainfall in Coahuila and San Luis Potosí.

In parallel, the Mexican monsoon and the passage of the Tropical wave No. 20 will affect the west of the country, generating heavy rains in Sinaloa, Durango, Nayarit and Jalisco. The effects will also be felt in areas of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Colima and Michoacanwhere very heavy rainfall is expected, as well as showers in Baja California Sur and isolated rains in Baja California.

The interaction of these phenomena with Low pressure channels over the center, southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula, Combined with the entry of moisture from the Pacific and the Atlantic, this will generate intense rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Campeche. Very heavy rains are expected in Guerrero, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, while heavy rainfall is expected in the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos and Puebla.

The rains could cause flooding, river overflows and landslides in mountainous areas. Strong gusts of wind of up to 60 km/h are also expected in various regions, mainly in the Yucatan Peninsula, the northwest and northeast of the country. There is also the possibility of waterspouts off the coasts of Tamaulipas and Campeche, which increases the risk for coastal communities.

Forecast for Thursday, September 5

The weather forecast for tomorrow offers no respite. Frontal System No. 1 will continue to be stationed in northeastern Mexico, Generating heavy rains in Tamaulipas and San Luis PotosíMeanwhile, the Tropical wave No. 20 will strengthen the rains in the west of the country, with pintense rainfall in Sinaloa and Durango, derived from the Mexican monsoon.

Additionally, a low pressure zone with potential for cyclonic development will enter moisture from both the Atlantic as of the Peacefulimpacting the center, south and southeast of the country. This will bring heavy rains in regions such as Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and the Yucatan Peninsula. Residents of these areas should be alert, as the rainfall may be accompanied by electrical discharges, hail and strong gusts of wind.

On the other hand, the hot environment will remain in the north of the country, with temperatures which could exceed 40°C in Baja California, Sonora and Baja California Sur. Likewise, thermometers will mark between 35°C and 40°C in states such as Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Yucatán and Campeche. Likewise, the thermometer will exceed 30°C in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Quintana Roo.

On the other hand, in the mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Hidalgo and Veracruz, minimum temperatures of 0 to 5°C will be recorded.

Rain and wind forecast summary for Thursday, September 5:

– Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Sinaloa, Durango, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla (north), Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

– Heavy rains with very heavy showers at times (50 to 75 mm): Nuevo Leon, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Queretaro and Hidalgo.

– Intervals of showers with occasional heavy rain (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Morelos.

– Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur.

– Isolated showers (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California.

– Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Oaxaca (Isthmus of Tehuantepec), Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

It is worth mentioning that heavy to intense rains could cause puddles, floods and landslides, as well as an increase in the levels of rivers and streams. While strong gusts of wind could knock down trees and advertising signs, it is recommended that you take the necessary precautions.