The The controversial judicial reform that proposes the popular election of judges and magistrates in Mexico was approved in the early hours of this Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies, in a first step of a process that seeks to incorporate it into the country’s Constitution.

According to the criteria of

The project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador It was approved by the vast majority of the ruling party, After which several of its articles will have to be discussed before the process continues in the Senate. The project was approved by 359 votes in favor and 135 votes against from the opposition parties PRI, PAN and MC.

The marathon session took place from Tuesday afternoon in a sports center in Mexico City, because the legislative building was blocked by judiciary workers who have been on strike against the reform for two weeks.

The presentation of 610 reservations to the ruling lasted more than 12 hours, that is, it began at 4:00 p.m. and ended at 4:20 a.m.

Session of the Chamber of Deputies to discuss the judicial reform law in Mexico. Photo:AFP Share

In addition to the cessation of activities, The proposal is rejected by the opposition and has generated tensions with the United States, which warns that it “threatens” the relationship trade within the framework of the T-MEC and would be a “risk” for Mexican democracy, since in his opinion drug trafficking could take advantage of the popular election to manipulate judges.

The proposal states that judges and magistrates, including those of the Supreme Court, be elected by popular vote from lists of candidates proposed by the executive, legislative and judicial branches. While detractors claim that this mechanism will erode judicial independence.

The proposed changes raise serious concerns as they could undermine the independence of Mexico’s judiciary.

“The proposed changes raise serious concerns as they may affect the independence of Mexico’s judiciary, “As highlighted by both national and international organizations, such as the Mexican Bar Association (AC), the Stanford Rule of Law Impact Laboratory and the Inter-American Dialogue Rule of Law Program, the General Council of the Mexican Bar Association, the Union International d’Avocats (UIA), among others,” stated the International Bar Organization, the main organization of international lawyers, on Tuesday.

President López Obrador, whose popularity is around 70 percent, is promoting judicial reform by accusing judges and ministers of promoting corruption white collar and criminal groups.

Protests against judicial reform in Mexico. Photo:AFP Share

However, the main target of his criticism is the country’s Supreme Court, which has partially or completely halted his reforms in sectors such as energy and security.

López Obrador accuses the judges of the Supreme Court of having become allies of the opposition and of having incomes above the legal level.

The legislative power cannot be subject to any judge or authority other than our sovereignty.

During the discussion of the reform, The ruling party legislators echoed the president’s position.

“The legislative power cannot be subject to any judge or authority other than our sovereignty,” said Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of the pro-government deputies.

“Mexico is building a justice system that will be an example to the world,” he added.

In contrast, the opposition denounced a poorly executed reform, the product of revenge against a power that did not succumb to the Executive.

The ruling Morena party and its allies, who swept the general elections on June 2, have two-thirds of the 500 seats required in the Chamber of Deputies. to approve constitutional reforms without negotiating with the opposition.

The initiative, presented last February, will also have to be voted on in the Senate, where the ruling party is only one vote away from achieving the so-called qualified majority.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks during his sixth state of the government address on Sunday at the Zócalo in Mexico City. Photo:EFE Share

The US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, reiterated his criticism of the reform on Tuesday, accusing it of putting bilateral relations at risk. “If it is not done properly, it could cause a lot of damage to the relationship. There is a lot of concern,” the diplomat told reporters.

Canada, also a USMCA partner, has warned of risks to the legal security of investments.

The reform of the judiciary does not affect our commercial relations, nor national private investments

The concerns are also shared by investors focused on Mexican currency, bonds and stocks, who They fear that the reform could “result in a politicization of the judiciary,” warned the British consultancy Capital Economics.

López Obrador has called such statements “interventionist,” while President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who will take office on October 1, rejected criticism of the initiative.

“The reform of the judicial power does not affect our commercial relations, nor national or foreign private investments. On the contrary, there will be more and better rule of law and more democracy for all,” Sheinbaum said Tuesday afternoon on the social network X.