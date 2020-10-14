The writer and historian Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has undertaken “a mission” that the president of Mexico has described as “almost impossible”: to bring Moctezuma’s plume to the country. The headdress is a set of quetzal feathers, gold, silver and copper that was given by the Aztec emperor to the conqueror Hernán Cortés when the Extremaduran arrived in America in the 16th century. Mexico has claimed the piece on different occasions, in 1991 and 2011, but the plume remains in the Vienna Museum of Ethnology. Gutiérrez met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen this Monday, as part of a European visit in which he also met with Pope Francis, the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, and the wife of the French President, Brigitte. Macron, to request the temporary loan of archaeological pieces to commemorate the patriotic anniversaries to be celebrated in 2021.

“I recommended [a Beatriz Gutiérrez] to insist on Moctezuma’s plume, although it is an almost impossible mission, given that they have appropriated it completely, to the extent that not even Maximiliano of Habsburg was lent it when they invaded us and imposed the so-called Second Mexican Empire “, López Obrador wrote on Twitter after the historian’s meeting with Van der Bellen. The aim is to expose the recovered pieces, among them Moctezuma’s headdress, during the anniversaries of the independence of Mexico (1821), the fifth centenary of the fall of Tenochtitlán [el precedente prehispánico de Ciudad de México] (1521) and the foundation of the first towns in that city in 1931, which will coincide next year.

The president insisted this Monday, October 12, that Spain apologize for the conquest of the continent and has described the date on which Europe’s arrival in America is commemorated as “very controversial”. Days ago, he sent a letter to the Pope in which he also asked Francis to apologize for the abuses of the conquest.

The Aztec treasure was already requested by Mexico in 1991 when the Government demanded that the European country return the piece and did not obtain a response. In 2011, Mexican authorities offered a temporary exchange of the plume in exchange for the golden chariot of Emperor Maximilian of Habsburg on display at the Nacional History Museum, in the capital. But even if Austria accepted the loan of the headdress now, the move would not be easy. The plume was restored between 2010 and 2012 by experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) within the framework of a cooperation project between Mexico and Austria. At the time, specialists from both countries agreed that its “fragile state” did not allow transportation by water, land or air until there is a technology “that can prevent any vibration.”

The claim for the headdress given in 1519 by Moctezuma, who was unaware of the imminent intention of the conquerors to take his empire, now occurs within the framework of other demands that the López Obrador government also imposes on Spain and the Catholic Church. During his tour of Europe, Gutiérrez Müller has also requested two codices that are currently in Italy: the Codex Fiorentino, written between 1540 and 1585 by Fray Bernardino de Sahagún in Nahuatl, Latin and Spanish, and the Codex Cospi or Bologna, a text that reveals the advances in mathematics and astronomy of the Nahua prior to the Spanish invasion and which is in the University of Bologna. The historian and writer has also claimed a series of archaeological pieces from France and will soon visit Germany, according to sources from the Presidency, to continue with the task of bringing to the country, at least temporarily, pre-Hispanic treasures scattered around the world.

