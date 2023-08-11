A woman on her way to work was chased and stabbed to death by a man on Thursday morning in the Granada neighborhood, to the west of the city. The aggression was recorded on the surveillance cameras of a house; she bled to blackness.

(Also read: Video: fire at a Pemex petrochemical center leaves injuries in Veracruz).

The victim, identified as Miracles Monserratwho turned 38 years old the day of the attack, was walking down Lago de Zumpango street towards Insurgentes boulevard, minutes before 7:00 a.m., without realizing that the attacker was after her.

The individual caught up with her and having her subdued made her move back, threatening her with a knife, while she shouted: “What can I give you? I have nothing, I swear I have nothing, I swear I have nothing!”.

The subject gave him at least four stab wounds to one of the sides of the body.

(Of interest: Video: man attacks woman with ice pick; authorities ask victims to report).

In the video recorded at 06:34 hours, it can be seen that the murderer in a phosphorescent lemon yellow shirt, jean pants and black shoes, goes on the run running while Milagros complains and goes around looking for help.

The young woman lost her life after the attack



About half an hour later, Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the young woman had no vital signs..

At the scene, security elements raised two hypotheses: robbery with violence or that the aggressor could have had a relationship with Milagros.

(You can read: Government of Peru requests the arrest of the man who raped a girl who was denied an abortion).

They look for the attacker



Later, in a statement, the León Security Secretariat ruled out that the fact was derived from a patrimonial crime, since it was a direct attack, due to apparent personal quarrels.

He said that he will collaborate with the State Attorney General’s Office in the clarification of this crime and that the person responsible be brought to justice and that he is continuing the search for a man who this morning premeditated an attempt on the life of a woman.

‘Cowardly attack will not go unpunished’: Diego Sinhue Rodríguez



Meanwhile, the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, assured that the cowardly attack against Milagros will not go unpunished.

(Keep reading: In preventive detention, the 6 suspects of murdering Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador).

“I strongly appeal to the Guanajuato prosecutor’s office to arrest the person responsible and bring him to justice, I ask society to provide us with any information that will help locate him as soon as possible. My sympathy and support to your family“He wrote on his social networks.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA)

MEXICO