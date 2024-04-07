Artificial intelligence equipment has begun to become more striking, but to manufacture it, assembly is usually done in countries like China, at least it has been a favorite region for companies like Amazon, NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, among others in the technological environment. However, these same companies have asked that this region be dispensed with, to tell their Taiwanese manufacturers Foxconnthat they make a kind of move to have their workplace no more and no less than in Mexico.

Given this statement, FoxconnIn fact, they have already started trying to meet the demands of American customers with an investment of 690 million dollars in Mexico during the last ones, where 5,000 new jobs will also be created. In fact, they have purchased land in Jalisco with a value of 27 million dollars, this with the goal of having greater production of the products.

NVIDIA, known for its advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) used in AI applications, has established a major research and development center in Mexico. The company has recognized the potential of local talent and is working in collaboration with universities and startups to drive AI innovation in the country.

Amazon, on the other hand, has expanded its operations in Mexico not only in the retail space, but also in the development of AI technologies. The company has established research laboratories in the country, focusing on areas such as natural language processing, computer vision and process automation.

While China has long been the leader in the development and deployment of AI technologies globally, Mexico's rise as a new center of excellence in this field poses new opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, it represents an attractive alternative for companies seeking to diversify their operations and mitigate the risks associated with concentration in a single country. On the other hand, it could also drive greater competition in the global AI arena, fostering collaboration and innovation around the world.

Editor's note: It is a fact that Mexico has managed to position itself as a power that attracts attention, and the manufacturing of the devices may indicate that the tax collection may be lower for those who consume here. But, we'll see if this becomes a reality.