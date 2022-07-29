On July 1st, Margarita Ceceña was doused with gasoline and then burned before the eyes of her mother and eleven-year-old son. The alleged murderers would be members of his own family.

The woman was taken to a health center where she was fighting for her life for 24 days. On Sunday, July 24, she died due to the serious injuries she had. She had three heart attacks and an infection that ended up causing her death.

Ceceña was 30 years old, had three children, and lived in Cuautla, in the state of Morelos. She was dedicated to managing a grocery store that belonged to her.

The murder would have been caused by a dispute with some of his relatives. According to the authorities, it was a fight over the property where he lived.

Last year Margarita had moved from her native Ecatepec to Morelos. The house she arrived at belonged to a cousin who works in the United States and offered her her home.

According to the newspaper ‘El Universal’ of Mexico, the owner’s relatives were not satisfied with his stay. Before he came, they used to lease or use the place.

“They had problems because of a house that a common relative left in charge, first of those people, so that they could give it maintenance, but these people began to rent it and the owner found out and took it away so that Margarita could occupy it. That is the courage they had for my niece,” said an aunt of the victim.

After months of threats, on July 1, a group of men arrived at the woman’s store and intimidated her in front of her son. The discussion escalated and one of the relatives attacked Ceceña with fuel.

Margarita Ceceña Martínez, was #burnt inside his business in the Ex Hacienda el Hospital neighborhood on July 1, causing #wounds seriously, presumably due to family conflicts. pic.twitter.com/rNhCZusISz – The Data News Morelos (@eldatomx) July 25, 2022

What do the authorities say?

The case has caused outrage in Mexico where in 2021 alone there were more than three thousand homicides of women, according to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.



In the face of public commotion, the Morelos Attorney General’s Office declared that the murder will be treated as a femicide. The new commission in charge of the investigation is the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office against Femicides of the State.

“It is important to know who was responsible and who made an omission. This Institute is going to monitor that it reaches the ultimate consequences. The first thing we want is to talk with the relatives of the victims to map out an investigation route,” said Claudia Areli Rivera, Director of the Morelos Women’s Institute.

Feminist groups have insisted that the authorities ensure that the crime does not go unpunished. Margarita Ceceña’s family said that the investigators have not contacted them to inform them of the case and they fear that the murderers will not be caught.

