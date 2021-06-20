Mexico commemorates World Refugee Day with a record of asylum requests, exceeding all of 2020 in just five months and in very uncertain conditions for the almost 80 thousand migrants who are waiting for a solution in the country.

The Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (Comar) of the government has registered 41,195 requests from January to May 2021, for which they already exceed the 41,179 total of last year, when the pandemic affected migration, although they are also 68 percent more than 24,551 in the first five months of 2019.

In fact, Comar has posted three consecutive monthly records this year, with 9,095 requests in March, 9,209 in April and 9,327 in May.

“Mexico is becoming an increasingly host country, where we are seeing figures that will exceed the historical record of 80 thousand refugees,” explained Marcos Tamariz, deputy head of mission of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

Unprecedented figures

At the end of 2020, there were 78,600 refugees and asylum seekers from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador in Mexico, reported the report “Global trends in forced displacement” published this weekend by the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR).

This means that 14 percent of the nearly 550,000 displaced people from the Northern Triangle of Central America in 2020 chose Mexico.

“Although the intended destination of the people who move from these three countries continues to be, in general, the United States, more and more are settling in Mexico and a much smaller number is heading south, to Costa Rica and Panama”, details the Unhcr report.

The Comar has reported that people of more than 78 different nationalities have requested asylum in Mexico, but that 90 percent come from only six countries: Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti.

The government of Mexico has offered to support “orderly, safe and regular migration” with the promise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to “address the causes.”

But the National Migration Institute (INM) has detained 90,850 undocumented migrants so far this year, of which it has deported almost half, 42,67, according to its latest report on June 6.

Asylum seekers “often find themselves in situations of reclusion” in precarious shelters, immigration detention centers or makeshift camps, Tamariz said.

“Many times their rights are ignored, even the right of movement is prohibited because when they are detained it is difficult for them to have the opportunity to move,” said the defender.

The Mexican government has deployed 12,000 agents, including the military and officials, to control the migratory flow, so the migrants have changed their routes to other more unsafe ones.

Despite the increase, Comar has only resolved just over 13,000 requests this year, of which 73 percent have been positive.

TO GO

.