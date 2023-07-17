This Sunday the Mexican team He got his title number 12 in the Gold Cup, beating his counterpart from Panama by the slightest difference.
In a game that was largely dominated by the team led by Jaime Lozano, the Tricolor achieved one more championship for their showcases.
At the beginning of the game, and with an elaborate play by Luis Romo, Henry Martin appeared fully to push the ball and put the first of the night, however, the VAR decided to annul the goal for being out of place.
From that moment on, the Panamanian team, which felt diminished by their last game, began to ‘tie’ itself at the back, leaving a bolt that seemed difficult for the Aztec team to open.
However, a change of ‘Jimmy’ Lozano made a difference. In the final stretch, the helmsman decided to rest striker Henry Martin, for the entry of the Aztec striker from Feyenoord, Santiago Giménez, who entered the game plugged in.
In a dangerous action on the part of Panama, the player Edson Álvarez precisely cut a ball that carried pure poison with a sweep, to cause the off-hook at that moment. ‘Santi’ took the ball and beat the Canalero defender one-on-one, to score his shot and make the property stand.
With that goal it was enough for Mexico to get its title number 12 in the history of the Gold Cup, being the most winner in said competition. Congratulations!
