Mexico City.- The president AMLO announced that the Government of Mexico will acquire the abdullah vaccine, which was created in Cuba, to be applied in boys and girls throughout the country, in order to continue advancing with the National Covid-19 Vaccination Plan.

Upon his return from Cuba, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, reported that, as part of the health agreements between the two countries, the dose of Abdullah for application in the country.

“We are going to acquire a vaccine that they are producing for very young children, which has given them very good results,” said the Chief Executive during La Mañanera on May 9.

AMLO He detailed that the Cuban Abdala vaccine against Covid-19 will be applied in under two years of age and older.

“Tomorrow, when we have a health report, more extensive information will be given. If necessary, it will be done with other vaccines like Pfizer, we are working on that, but children will be vaccinated, the smallest ones.”

It will be the authorities of the Ministry of Health who give more details about the vaccination that will be carried out in minors with this vaccine, Andrés Manuel considered.

Health Agreement

The Abdala vaccines are part of the recent agreement that the Health authorities signed with the Government of Cuba during their visit, strengthening ties between the two countries.

The agreement in the area of ​​health expresses the will of both governments to strengthen historical ties, as well as to promote the training of human resources, research and medical assistance in different areas and to establish the legal framework to develop technical, scientific and academic.

Diaz-Canel and Lopez Obrador They signed a declaration that expresses their will to continue strengthening the historical ties of brotherhood and solidarity, consolidate a new stage in the bilateral relationship and promote the development of social, economic and cultural, educational and commercial relations.

Likewise, the bilateral declaration expresses the common interest in strengthening cooperation to face the great challenges imposed by the effects of covid-19 and collaborate in the care of health emergencies and epidemics.

Mexico authorized the emergency use of the Cuban Abdala vaccine against covid-19. This is one of the three formulas that the island has developed against this disease.