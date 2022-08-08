Agujita (Mexico) (AFP) – Mexican authorities were preparing an operation this Monday so that rescue divers can enter a flooded coal mine, where ten workers have been trapped for five days.

One day after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged “more” efforts to evacuate workers, Civil Protection announced that it will inspect the sinkhole with a drone equipped with an underwater camera before rescuers enter.

“Today they will be working with an underwater drone that the Navy sent,” said the head of the agency, Laura Velázquez, during the conference by López Obrador, who supervised the rescue work on site on Sunday.

The official explained that the device has a high-resolution camera and light to record up to 250 meters deep, so that divers from the Ministry of Defense can identify possible obstacles “without putting at risk” the lives of rescuers.

The announcement of the camera caused a stir in the camp where the relatives of the miners are waiting in Agujita, a community in the state of Coahuila (north and border with the United States).

Some commented on the possibility that this inspection speeds up the entry of divers.

The operation is not immediate

However, the dive through a well would not take place until the middle of this week, according to an Army diagram presented at the presidential conference.

According to those estimates, the safe water level to allow rescuers access is 1.5 meters. Currently the height is 19.4 meters.

Miners descend into an artisanal coal mine, or ‘pocito’, known for its rudimentary and often dangerous mining techniques, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico, August 8, 2022. REUTERS – LUIS CORTES

At the same time, the Government reported that work is continuing to extract water from the mine, which is between 30 and 40 meters deep, with motorized pumps.

“More than 300 liters per second are being removed (…), it is what is necessary according to the technicians and we are hurrying to remove the water so that the rescuers can enter,” said López Obrador.

savior shelters

The president assured that the personnel on the ground and the families maintain confidence that the miners are alive.

“Everyone has faith, no one is thinking about anything other than the rescue,” he said. “They explained to us that when working in these mines, the miners themselves make holes or shelters,” she added.

However, the anxiety is notorious among the relatives of the miners, who as the hours go by question the suitability of the rescue personnel and avoid talking to the journalists present at the scene.

Meanwhile, the security cordon around the mine was reinforced, the AFP news agency confirmed.

A miner works in an artisanal coal mine, or ‘pocito’, known for its rudimentary and often dangerous mining techniques, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico, August 8, 2022. REUTERS – LUIS CORTES

The deposit is located about 1,130 km north of Mexico City, in the coal region of Coahuila, the main producer of this mineral in the country.

The relatives of the workers are hopeful that they are safe from the flood.

The accident occurred when the crew ran into an adjoining area filled with water, which collapsed and flooded the mine, according to authorities. Five of the workers managed to escape.

Accidents in mines in Coahuila happen regularly. In June 2021, seven miners died after the collapse of another coal mine in Múzquiz.

The most serious mining incident in this region occurred on February 19, 2006, when a gas explosion at the Pasta de Conchos mine, controlled by the Grupo México conglomerate, caused the death of 65 workers. Only two bodies were recovered.