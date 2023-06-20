Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a meeting in Mexico City, on January 9. HENRY ROMERO (REUTERS)

The Mexican president will sign a letter addressed to his American counterpart, Joe Biden, promoted in Latin American countries in which he requests help to reduce the serious financial situation that Argentina is going through. “I will sign it,” said Andrés Manuel López Obrador this morning. The Argentine crisis “was worsened by the pandemic, with the war between Russia and Ukraine and a very severe drought that they have suffered and that has reduced their exports”, recalled the president, who has not forgotten his criticism of the International Monetary Fund, ” co-responsible” for the crisis. “How is a bank not going to know if a client is solvent or not?”

The president will travel to several Mexican countries in September, despite the fact that he does not like to leave the country, “because it is heavy.” “In addition, we have a very good relationship with all the governments of the world and very good diplomats, ambassadors, consuls,” he said. He will visit Chile on September 11 at the invitation of President Gabriel Boric to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of President Allende, a victim of Pinochet’s coup, “the traitor general”, as López Obrador has mentioned. He has expressed his admiration for Allende, whom he has compared to Francisco I. Madero, for his pacifism, his ability to dialogue with everyone, he has said, and both victims of “a gang of ruffians.”

The recently appointed foreign minister, Alicia Bárcena, has had the opportunity to recall the friendship that unites Mexico with Chile, from the presence of the writer Gabriela Mistral in Mexico to muralism in Chile, “more than 100 years of solidarity between our peoples” he said at a ceremony held last week to commemorate President Allende. “Memory cannot be an artifact of nostalgia, but rather a tool of the present and the future” and she recalled the “demand for truth, justice and reparation”.

Colombia will be another of the destinations on his Latin American tour and he does not rule out Argentina. “It is very likely that I will go see Alberto [Fernández], our friend, a great president. And he will also be in Canada for the North American summit. Regarding Brazil, the Mexican president has said that they hope that it will be Lula da Silva who comes to Mexico in another call. At the inauguration of the Brazilian president, in January, it was Beatriz Müller, wife of López Obrador, who attended on his behalf.

