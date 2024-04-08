The Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, announced this Monday that her Government will send a letter to the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, to denounce Ecuador's assault on the Mexican Embassy in Quito last Friday.

“We are going to send a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations so that it can be presented to the entire membership of the United Nations, the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly,” the Secretary of Foreign Affairs announced at the Government's morning conference.

The head of the Foreign Ministry and Political Affairs of the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador, Roberto Canseco (r), accompanied by his wife Arcelia Olivia Valadez (i), participate during a press conference this Sunday at the International Airport in Mexico City (Mexico). ). Photo:EFE Share

The chancellor recalled that Mexico will also denounce Ecuador this Monday before the International Court of Justice for forcibly breaking into its diplomatic headquarters in Quito last Friday, “attacking” Mexican officials and taking former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas (2013- 2017), who was sheltered there.

“We announce that we are now resorting to the International Court of Justice and other instances to denounce Ecuador for violations of international law,” he noted.

Moments before, the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, Gabriela Sommerfeld, argued that Mexico first breached the Vienna Convention and the asylum convention, and did not give concrete answers to the Andean country regarding its requests regarding Glas, prosecuted in corruption cases and now imprisoned in prison. maximum security.

According to the head of Ecuadorian diplomacy, Mexico did not give “a positive response,” and only mentioned that they were analyzing the case. But Bárcena asserted that “there is no justification for the police forces have broken into the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador nor to physically attack the dignity of diplomatic personnel”.

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs defended that “Mexico has adhered to international law regarding the Vienna Convention and the Caracas Convention” and that “Mexico has maintained direct and constant communication with Ecuador before this incident, of course, to address the asylum issue.

