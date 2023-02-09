This Thursday, February 9, the Ministry of Economy and Labor and Social Welfare reported that they will review the request made by the United States government regarding a alleged denial of labor rights in the company Manufacturas VU, S. de RL de CV

They recalled that on January 30, the US government asked the Mexican government, for the second time, to review the denial of the rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining at the company located in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

The review is included in the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism in Specific Facilities (MLRR) of Annex 31-A of the Treaty between the United States of America, the United States of America and Canada (T-MEC).

On September 14, 2022, the first request for review of this company ended, after the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration carried out a consultation in which the workers chose through personal, free vote , directly and secretly to the union that they prefer to negotiate and sign a new collective bargaining agreement, to which their Certificate of Representation was issued.

Now, they are pointing out alleged acts of union discrimination by the company that have hindered the negotiation of the new collective contract.

After this, the Mexican government notified the US government of the admission of the review request, in order to carry out an investigation of the facts attributed to the employer Manufacturas VU to determine the existence or not of a denial of rights in accordance with the provisions established. in the T-MEC, for which there is a period of 45 days.

“In this way, the government of Mexico reiterates its commitment to effectively apply labor legislation, as well as the provisions on the matter established in the T-MEC, thereby guaranteeing compliance with and protection of the rights of workers of our country,” the authorities finally said.