One day after a conversation with the US president, Joe Biden, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced that his Government will seek to reduce the migratory flow on its southern border, at the same time that it will cooperate with Washington to regain control of the busiest points on its border. Divided by pressure from Washington and complaints from civil society over the treatment of migrants, the Mexican Government must face the end of 2023 in which more than a million arrests were reported on its northern border.

In one of his last morning conferences of the year, the Mexican president confirmed that his Government agreed to cooperate intensively with Washington to reinforce border control in the south of the Aztec territory, where migrants from Central and South America have gathered throughout 2023 with a single objective: to reach the United States.

“The agreement is that we continue working together, we have a proposal to reinforce our plans for what we have been doing,” López Obrador said for the local media in his conference, where he added that although the initial measures would be to reinforce, again, the southern border, It is not about “just containment” but rather a total look at the migration phenomenon.

AMLO was emphatic that he would seek to reduce the flow of Guatemalan, Honduran, Venezuelan, Cuban, Haitian and Ecuadorian migrants, although this does not mean that he will only seek to forge agreements with the United States to toughen its policies, insisting that both nations have to cooperate to confront the causes of Latin American migration and not consider it as an event isolated from the political situation in the region.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reacts during a press conference in which he mentioned that his government plans to reinforce measures aimed at containing migration, while seeking to help the United States deal with the record number of people trying to reach the border. American, in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, Mexico, December 22, 2023. © via Reuters / Presidency of Mexico

“First, let's see if we can carry out the development plan for the people of Latin America and the Caribbean that we have proposed; there has not been an answer, because that is addressing the causes,” said the leftist president, showing his support for stabilization. politics in Guatemala, where he has been invited to the presidential inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo, on January 14.

Biden – AMLO call: Cuba and Venezuela at the center of the talks

On December 21, the teams of the presidents of the United States and Mexico confirmed that both leaders engaged in a telephone conversation in the morning and revealed that the management of the migration crisis on their border had been the main object of the presidential communication. However, each president suggested a different approach to dealing with the problem.

From Washington, White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby mentioned more details about the content of the call, focusing mainly on Biden's requests for the Mexican government to cooperate with “additional measures” to achieve the reopening of two major access points that remain saturated on both sides: Eagle Pass and Lukeville.

In Texas, the town of Eagle Pass represents an international 'hub' for migration, being a border community and connected to the Mexican city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, with a cross-border bridge that has turned this area into one of the migratory crossings. busiest on the border. Today, around 5,000 migrants are sleeping outdoors waiting to be processed by border agents.

Migrants make their way across the Rio Grande toward the United States in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, December 21, 2023. © Reuters / Cheney Orr

On the other hand, the Mexican head of state emphasized that, although immigration containment and control measures are of obvious importance, it is important to “unlock political conflicts” in Latin America, in favor of helping the development of countries in the region and mitigate the migratory exodus. AMLO was precise in mentioning two specific examples: Cuba and Venezuela.

The Mexican was clear in his Government's intentions to continue functioning as an interlocutor between the United States and the two Latin American countries, highlighting the importance of negotiating sanctions against Caracas and easing the blockade against Havana to stop “encouraging” migration in the region.

In addition, López Obrador announced that on December 27 he will meet with a US delegation at the National Palace to personally address the increase in migratory flows and the prospects for 2024.

The Washington team will be led by Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken; the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the White House security advisor, Elizabeth Sherwood.

From the Darién Gap to Ciudad Juárez, migration from South America reaches historic figures

In a year with historic peaks in migratory flows in the region, one of the most dangerous crossings in the world also experienced a historic rise in the number of people passing through its rugged terrain. Panamanian authorities reported that the registration of migrants in transit through the Darién in 2023 exceeded double those registered last year, when historical records for crossings were broken.

Migrants are photographed upon arrival at the Migrant Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Darién province, Panama, on October 6, 2023. The Darién jungle, on the border with Colombia, has become a corridor for migrants from South America trying to reach the United States through Central America and Mexico. AFP – ROBERTO CISNEROS

There were some 518,782 people who, until December 20, crossed the complicated natural border between Panama and Colombia, according to figures from the Panamanian immigration authorities.

Of the total migrants, 326,589 were Venezuelans, 56,328 Ecuadorians and 45,628 Haitians, all seeking to escape the deep political crises and violence that their countries face.

In addition, 2023 was the year with the most children crossing through the Darién jungle in all history.

“This 2023 has been a year in which a record has been broken. More than 100,000 children and adolescents have passed through, 50% of them are under five years old,” said Johana Tejada López, a UNICEF expert, before the EFE news agency.

In the midst of a year-end full of uncertainty in the region and with the presidential elections in Mexico and the United States just around the corner, the migration crisis has no political overtones. The numbers of migrants grow year after year, in a situation to which regional governments have not been able to provide a solution.

Between concerns about mistreatment and human rights violations of migrants in southern Mexico and political pressures, driven by conservative lobbies, from the White House, Mexico is considering once again focusing on managing the migration crisis. .

With AP, EFE, Reuters and local media