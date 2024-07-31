Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexico will not attend the meeting in which the Organization of American States (OAS) will address the situation in Venezuela after the elections. “We do not agree with the biased attitude of the OAS,” the president said. The meeting, which will be held next Wednesday, was demanded by a group of nine Latin American countries, including some with which Mexico does not have good diplomatic relations, such as Argentina and Ecuador.

The OAS denounced in a statement on Tuesday the “aberrant manipulation” of the Venezuelan elections by the government of Nicolás Maduro. The Mexican president has criticized the organization for taking a position and has attacked its secretary general, the Uruguayan Luis Almagro. “Before knowing the results, the director of the OAS had already recognized one of the candidates without any proof. So why are we going to a meeting like this? This is not serious, it is not responsible, it does not help to find a peaceful, democratic solution to a conflict in a Latin American country,” López Obrador has argued.

Mexico has advocated that the tension between the Chavista regime and the opposition, after both have declared themselves winners of the elections, be resolved with the counting of the minutes. “There must be minutes. And then we will be able to decide. But yes, we must all help, hoping that there is evidence and also respect the electoral authority in Venezuela,” explained the Mexican president.

Another reason why the president has criticized the extraordinary meeting between Latin American countries is “interventionism.” “Enough of that. Enough of interventionism. Venezuela’s problems have stagnated. No solution has been found because there is too much interference. People are intervening from abroad,” López Obrador said.

The extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council of the OAS scheduled for this Wednesday was called by nine Latin American countries, which demanded a “complete review of the results.” Among the conveners were Argentina, headed by Javier Milei, and Ecuador, where the right-wing Daniel Noboa governs, states with which Mexico does not have good diplomatic relations. In the case of the Ecuadorian Administration, they are non-existent. Among the countries, none of the so-called “left-wing bloc” (Chile, Brazil and Colombia) appeared.

Venezuela is currently experiencing street protests against the regime of Nicolás Maduro, who is accused by thousands of protesters and the opposition of having manipulated the results. National Electoral Councilcontrolled by Chavez, declared Maduro the winner on election night with 51.2% of the votes and 80% of them counted. The opposition candidate, Edmundo González, and his promoter, the disqualified Corina Machado, came out to denounce that the Venezuelan government was committing fraud and demanded a recount of the electoral records. The opposition claims to have 73% of the records and that its victory was “overwhelming.”

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.