Mexico City, Mexico 20-May-2022.- Next July 11 will start in the Mexico City the first round of talks to reach a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Mexico and the United Kingdom.

“I am pleased to announce that Mexico will host the first round of negotiations on July 11 in Mexico City,” announced the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, from United Kingdomas part of his visit to London and Berlin which began yesterday and ends on May 24.

After the UK left the European Union (Brexit) ceased to be part of Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and Mexico (TLCUEM); meanwhile, trade between the two countries continued from an el Mexico-United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement. Now it is sought to form a bilateral Free Trade Agreement that responds to current needs.

“This FTA is the opportunity to build an agreement for the 21st Century Economics, since they relate not only to trade in goods and services, but also to digital trade, cross-border data flows, electronic commerce, electronic cooperation and innovation, just to mention a few. We also want to build a treaty that promotes an inclusive business environment, for example, through gender and SME provisions,” he detailed. Clouthier.

The UK International Trade SecretaryAnne-Marie Trevelyan, highlighted that with the FTA is possible expand relations between the two countries.

“We have two of the most important economies in the world that are coming together and thus we can expand our relationship that already exists and is very strong. We are talking about a Free Trade Agreement for this 21st century that will enhance our capabilities,” he said. Trevelyan.

Jose Abugaber, president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (Concamin)commented in his participation that with the alliances between the companies of both nations it will be possible to generate employment.

“We trust that these strategic alliances between British and Mexican companies can be reflected in large investments to generate employment and expand towards new business models,” said Abugaber.

Mexican companies with operations in the United Kingdom are Cemex, Fresnillo, Gruma, Orbia, Monex and KidzaniaIn addition, there are 2,096 firms with investment from the United Kingdom in Mexico, mainly concentrated in the manufacturing, financial services and mining industries, Abugaber added. The United Kingdom represents for Mexico its sixteenth trading partner worldwide and its eighth investor.