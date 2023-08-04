The Mexican government will install the “multipurpose international space” agreed with the United States to care for migrants in Tapachulaon the country’s border with Central America.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Alicia Bárcena, visited Tapachula this Thursday, where she toured the facilities where the first multi-service center for migrants will be built amid historical records of asylum applications on the Mexico-Guatemala border.

“We come to visit the town of Tapachula, thank you for all your generosity in receiving all the people who come from another part of the world, very grateful for that. It is my first tour and I am happy to do it to the state of Chiapas, and Tapachula in particular, ”said the foreign minister during her tour.

The main objective of Bárcena, who took office last month, is know the needs of the southern border of Mexico because they will first evaluate the existing infrastructure and then open other spaces.

His visit comes after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed on Tuesday an agreement with the US for that government to accept asylum applications from migrants who are already in Mexico, which in turn will set up a “multipurpose international space” in the south of the country to care for migrants.

The US announced last Friday that it will accept asylum requests from nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who are already in Mexico waiting to cross into the United States, an agreement following a meeting in Mexico City between a US delegation and Lopez Obrador.

The president recognized Mexico’s commitment to create a space in the south of the country to offer new asylum and employment options to migrants.

In Tapachula, Bárcena maintained that the Mexican government is willing to support the Haitian, Cuban, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants that the United States promised to assist.

Regarding the nationalities that do not qualify in the agreement, the chancellor said that there are other ways, such as humanitarian visas and the CBP ONE application to seek an appointment in the United States.

Hundreds of migrants of African origin at the Siglo XXI immigration station in Tapachula, Chiapas state (Mexico). Photo: Efe, Juan Manuel Blanco

For now, he said There is no space for migrants, but a joint space is being considered between the UN and the Government of Mexico.

Andrés Ramírez Silva, head of the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar), explained that he spoke with the governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, and with the mayoress of Tapachula, Rosa Irene Urbina, because more and more migrants arrive.

“Since 2021, more than 6,000 people arrived each month to request refugee status, this was maintained until 2022 and now it is increasing more, this makes the need to have a single space imperative,” he commented.

Renee Cuijpers, deputy representative of the United Nations Agency for Refugees (Acnur) in Mexico, assured that the idea is to create a multi-service center to provide comprehensive care to people in need of international protection, where there will be representatives of international organizations.

EFE