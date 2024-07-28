With water warns rains throughout Mexico and showers in at least 11 states of the country the day of today, 28 of July.

Due to the Mexican monsoon, low pressure channels, potential tropical cyclones and tropical wave number 14, all of Mexico will have the presence of rain today.

In the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas are expected very heavy rains with intense points today according to the forecast of the With water.

The states of San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo will have heavy rains with very strong punctuals.

For Sonora, Chihuahua, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Tlaxcala, intervals of showers are expected with heavy rains.

Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes expect showers according to the With water.

While Baja California will have isolated showers.