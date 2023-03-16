Fight against fentanyl has cost Mexico 75 casualties: Marcelo Ebrard

AMLO will propose to ban fentanyl for medical uses in Mexico and the USA

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, assured this wednesday march 15 that in the week will start with 692 meetings in United States to report on the actions of the Mexican government against the fentanyl trafficking.

The foregoing stems from a meeting with the Mexican ambassador to the US, Esteban Moctezuma, and the consuls of that country, with whom he will seek to deny the statements by the Republican senators who proposed that the US army enter the nation.

“It is ungrateful, to say the least, that some popular representatives who are campaigning say that Mexico does nothing, or does not do enough, when Mexico seizes more fentanyl than they do, proportionally speaking,” Ebrard said.

During a message with the media, he said that the actions of the Mexican government have meant 75 casualties of the personnel of the armed forces.

For him, the problem of violence, of the use of weapons, is something “that instead of stinging each other’s eyes we have to solve together.”

He also denied that fentanyl is produced in Mexico, but that pills are made where other drugs are mixed, but so far they have no information on a laboratory where said drug is manufactured.

“What we call laboratories in Mexico are not really laboratories. They are very precarious, they do not have the equipment to produce these substances, which are imported primarily from various Asian countries, but also from the United States,” the foreign minister clarified.

Finally, he said he agreed with US President Joe Biden, who is against illegal arms trafficking.

“He is a promoter of prohibiting the indiscriminate sale of assault weapons. He asks a question that seems very true to me: why would a citizen want an assault weapon? Those that are very deadly, 50 caliber,” he said.