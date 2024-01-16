The Undersecretary of Security of Mexico, General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, reported that seven of the eight Colombian women, reported as kidnapped in Tabasco during this weekend, will be deported to their country for falsifying information about their entry into the country, and one more will be sheltered by the Mexican government.

During the security report, at the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the undersecretary of security explained that the compatriots were hired through a WhatsApp chat and declared having entered as tourists, although there is no record of one of them. arrival to the country.

Rodríguez Bucio said that on January 13, various inter-institutional search operations were carried out and in the afternoon they were found safe and sound in a Plaza Tabasco Hotel located on the Cárdenas-Villahermosa highway.

“During their stay at the Tabasco Prosecutor's Office, they were granted legal assistance and psychological assistance, but since they stated that they had not been victims of a crime, the Prosecutor's Office only requested the interview and subsequently made them available to the National Migration Institute because they were “Foreign people have protection measures while the procedures are carried out.”

What happened to the Colombians?

Eight Colombian women who had been reported missing in the Mexican city of Villahermosa (south) were found alive and in good health on Saturday, local authorities reported.

According to a complaint from a Mexican television station released on Friday night, the whereabouts of the Colombian citizens had been unknown for a week after they were hired to attend a party in the city of Villahermosa.

The Colombian women “who were presumably missing” were located. The women are in good health,” Carlos Manuel Merino, governor of Tabasco, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

A Mexican station indicated that one of the women, who also works as a companion, was the one who reported the disappearance. According to her version, one of the women would have contacted her and told her that they were beaten.

The women, the media added, would be forced to carry out this activity by human traffickers, who would have taken their passports and demanded payments of about $7,000 in exchange to recover them.

On the other hand, a group of 25 women, including migrants from Cuba, Venezuela and Colombia, who were victims of sex trafficking in the Mexican Caribbean were rescued by authorities.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office (east) reported on Saturday that during an operation in a bar in Chetumal, the capital, the trafficking victims were located, in addition to drugs such as cocaine and marijuana being seized.

“With respect to the 25 rescued women, these are from various nations, such as Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba and Mexico,” the statement detailed.

In the state of Quintana Roo, where the tourist destinations of Cancun and the Riviera Maya are located, the main tourist destinations in the country, drug trafficking and trafficking in people for sexual purposes has worsened in recent years.

In the midst of the wave of migrants seeking to reach the United States from Mexico, there have been different cases of women from different countries who are victims of sex trafficking.

