The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador plans to pronounce this week before the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN) against the hoarding of vaccines by developed countries and to urge that access to vaccines be more equitable in the international community. The announcement of the Mexican Executive coincides with the end of the drought of shipments of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to the country. After almost a month without receiving vaccines from the US company, Mexico has expected the arrival of almost half a million doses this Tuesday. The immunizations contained in this shipment will be used mainly to protect some 600,000 health workers, who await the second injection of the antigen and with this conclude their immunization process.

Marcelo Ebrard, head of Foreign Relations, said this Tuesday morning that the country has already agreed to purchase 234 million doses of five different vaccines. These are 77.4 million doses of AstraZeneca, 35 million of CanSino, 34.4 million of Pfizer, 10 million of Sinovac and 24 million of Sputnik V. To that is added a contract for two million additional doses of AstraZeneca produced in India, which made possible the weekend shipment, and 51.5 million doses purchased through the Covax mechanism, a multilateral initiative for countries with more resources to finance the development of vaccines and subsidize the purchase of countries that they are not in a position to do direct deals with pharmaceutical companies.

“We have been preparing for vaccines for about six months, yesterday we met in the evening to see how more are obtained,” López Obrador said. Mexico has opted for a diplomatic deployment to gain access to the doses it needs to immunize 126 million inhabitants and diversify its portfolio in the face of unforeseen events that pharmaceutical companies have, although it took time to turn around the shortage that was experienced between mid-January and February by world supply problems. The country has established contact with a score of laboratories and other vaccines cannot be ruled out. The German Curevac and the American Novavax carry out clinical trials in the country. There is also “a lot of interest”, in the words of the authorities, in the Janssen vaccine, which requires only one application.

Mexican diplomacy plays two-way. Mexico was one of the first countries to get doses, but it recognizes that it is not within the group of powers capable of developing its own vaccine with the urgency that the pandemic demands. In April, the Foreign Ministry presented a resolution to the United Nations Assembly so that access to medicines, vaccines, equipment and medical supplies against covid-19 is equitable. It had support from 164 countries, although there were notable exceptions, such as the United States.

“It has been very complex to face this vaccine drought,” said Martha Delgado, undersecretary of Multilateral Affairs, in an interview with EL PAÍS on Friday. The civil servant attributed the shortage to the production problems of the laboratories and already spoke then of a “phenomenon of hoarding” of the richest countries. “The countries that produce them have very high vaccination rates and Latin America and the Caribbean much lower,” said Ebrard about these inequities, “it is not fair.” In June, Mexico broke with a 10-year absence and returned as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the body that includes the main world powers and where it will take its claim.

Just last week, the World Health Organization reported that more than three quarters of the world’s vaccines have been applied in 10 countries, which account for more than 60% of world GDP. “In the face of the pandemic, victory or defeat will be for everyone,” said the organization.

The arrival of 491,400 from Pfizer / BioNTech has been delayed by winter storms in the United States. After leaving the laboratory plant in Belgium and making a stopover in Cincinnati, a first batch has already landed at the Monterrey airport, the second most populous city in the country, and another shipment is expected to arrive in the capital after one o’clock. the afternoon. The country had its first day of mass vaccination on Monday, starting the application of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca that arrived on Sunday, and expects that Pfizer deliveries will be regularized to continue with weekly shipments.

With this delivery, Mexico adds more than two million doses received of these two vaccines. By March, Pfizer promised nearly 5.2 million doses will arrive. It is also expected that in the next few days the distribution of the CanSino vaccine will begin, with a single application, which arrived in bulk last week and is being packaged for distribution.

