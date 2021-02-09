A nurse administered the Pfizer vaccine in Mexico last December. Getty Images

Mexico begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel after almost a month without receiving covid-19 vaccines. The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Pfizer have reached an agreement to resume the delivery of vials against the coronavirus as of February 15. The next shipment will be 491,400 doses, reads a letter from the US pharmaceutical company that Mexican authorities shared on Tuesday. There is still no specific date for the arrival of this shipment or defined deadlines for the receipt of other vaccines purchased by the Latin American country, such as Sputnik V from Russia and a shipment from India of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca .

Pfizer suspended shipments to Mexico in mid-January, after announcing that it would have to make adjustments to the production line at its plant in Belgium to meet global demand. After three weeks of testing options to overcome the shortage, everything indicates that the next one to land in the country will be, once again, that of the American pharmaceutical company, the only drug that has been injected in the vaccination campaign, said Marcelo Ebrard, the Foreign Secretary. Mexico has so far received around 700,000 doses and has about 50,000 to apply.

The United States has not allowed the export of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, forcing Mexico to turn to other parts of the world to access immunizations, Ebrard said. This same Tuesday, the European Union announced that it authorized the export of Pfizer vaccines after a request from Mexico sent on Monday. It is the first and only that the Mexican Government has sent. Brussels has said that it does not seek to block the release of vaccines, but that it will evaluate each request for shipment to countries outside the Eurogroup “case by case”. The delivery of permits will be valid until the end of March.

“Mexico is bringing vaccines from Belgium [Pfizer], Moscow [Sputnik V], Argentina, South Korea and India [AstraZeneca]”, Said the chancellor. Except for countries with the capacity to produce their own doses and others with relatively small populations, such as Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the world continues to struggle with a reality: more vaccines are needed than we have.

The political cost of pharmaceutical and laboratory delays is paid on a country-by-country basis. President López Obrador emphasized on Monday that he has made personal efforts to resume the flow of vaccines and find new options. He downplayed the questions about the shortage. From the letter that was presented this Tuesday, it is also extracted that the president had a call with Pfizer on January 29. Four days earlier, the president agreed through a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the purchase of 24 million doses of Sputnik V. The shipment has stalled in the negotiation of the contract with the Kremlin, although the developers Russians have acknowledged in recent weeks that they have also had problems meeting their delivery commitments to other countries that have already paid, such as Argentina.

After turning to Russia, an option that remains in limbo, Mexico has also opened the door to China. The CanSino prototype has been one of the Government’s most important bets for months because it only needs one dose. If CanSino’s application filed last week is approved, the country will be able to immunize up to 35 million people. The Government has announced, after two calls with the Chinese ambassador, that the Sinovac vaccine may also arrive, tested in Brazil and Chile and that it is waiting to be authorized in Mexico. However, it has not been specified when they will arrive or how many Sinovac vaccines will be purchased.

The main urgency of the health authorities is to guarantee that 600,000 health workers and just over 17,000 teachers receive the second dose. The period recommended by Pfizer between the first and second is 21 days, although the World Health Organization has said that that margin can be extended by up to 42 days. That has been the Government’s argument to give certainty to people who are still waiting to receive another injection.

The shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca from India may be a balm that will materialize “in the next few days.” The country also expects to receive around 1.6 million doses between February and March through the Covax mechanism, whereby it has access to 51 million doses of several different vaccines. It is likely, according to the Government, that the majority of these doses are AstraZeneca. In August, Mexico signed an agreement with Argentina to produce and package this vaccine, and expects to be able to obtain more than 77 million doses, in addition to those that will arrive from Asia and through Covax.

There are two other vaccines that are on Mexico’s radar, but they are long-winded bets. The American Novavax and the German CureVac are already being tested in clinical trials in the country, but they have yet to be approved by health regulators and purchase agreements closed. It can take several months, if there are no contingencies in the testing and production chain of both prospects. Among all the agreements that have been announced, Mexico has agreed more than 220 million doses of at least five different vaccines. The problem is that less than 1% has arrived and less than 1% of the population has also been covered. After seeing the light at the end of the global vaccine impasse tunnel, the logistical challenge of offering universal and free coverage to the 126 million inhabitants of the country will be enormous, on the threshold of an unprecedented vaccination campaign.