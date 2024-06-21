The Mexican government seeks implement a strategy through its consulates in the United States to support approximately 400,000 undocumented Mexicans who could benefit from regularization plan announced by President Joe Biden.

According to the criteria of

This includes the issuance of official documents and the legal supporttwo essential pillars to facilitate the participation of Mexican citizens in the new US immigration measures.

In statements by Roberto Velasco, head of the North American Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), with the media Univisionit was detailed that the 52 Mexican consulates in the United Statesalong with the consular section in Washington DC, they are being prepared to offer document issuance services and legal assistance.

It should be noted that the president of the United States announced that around 500,000 people without legal immigration statusmarried to US citizens, and about 50,000 people under the age of 21 who are children of these couples could benefit from the decree. This group will be able to manage their permanent residence without having to leave the territory.

To be eligible under the new plan, Individuals must have married U.S. citizens before June 17 and have resided in the country for at least ten years. Furthermore, they must not represent a threat to national security.

Consular and legal support: Mexico’s plan for undocumented immigrants in the United States



He first axis of the Mexican consular strategy focuses on the issuance of essential documents. Consulates in states with a high concentration of Mexicans, such as California, Texas, Illinois and New York, are preparing to manage a high volume of requests.

There is an extensive Consular Network of Mexico in the United States. Photo:Government of Mexico Share

The second axis, the legal assistancewill be provided through the External Legal Advisory Program in the United States of America (PALE), which involves a network of 301 external lawyers collaborating with the SRE.

This legal assistance It will be free and will play a fundamental role in guiding Mexicans through the legal process to take advantage of the new opportunities under the Biden plan.