Nelson Matus Penadirector of the news page The Real of Guerrerowas shot to death this Saturday in the tourist city of Acapulco, on the Mexican Pacific coast.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Guerrero, in southern Mexico, initiated an investigation file for qualified homicide against the person or persons responsible for the homicide of the communicator, which occurred in the Zapata neighborhood of the spa in the Mexican state of Guerrero .

According to police reports, shortly after three in the afternoon, a call was received to the emergency number 911 because a man had been injured in the parking lot of the Coppel department store.

Upon arrival at the place, the paramedics found the lifeless body, so the area was cordoned off for the proceedings and the removal of the body, which was identified at the scene by its belongings.

In its beginnings, The Real of Guerrero specialized in red note, but For some years now, general and institutional information has also been published..

In August 2019, Matus Peña also suffered a shooting attack in the Postal neighborhood of the same municipality, from which he was unharmed.

The Federation of Journalists of Acapulco and the Association of Reporters of Police Information in Guerrero condemned the murder and demanded to investigate and punish the act.

“We ask the authorities of the three levels of government for the necessary guarantees to carry out our informative work,” the police reports stated.

Acapulco: no stop violence against the press



In recent weeks, attacks on reporters in Acapulco have not stopped.

Armed men attacked the administrator of two Facebook news pages, Alan Castro Abarca, with bullets, early this Monday morning in the Morelos neighborhood, in Acapulco.

According to the police report, around 5 in the morning two men shot Castro Abarca when he was on the neighborhood field.

One of the bullets hit the arm and another hit the head. Castro Abarca was transferred to the ISSSTE hospital.

Castro Abarca manages the Facebook pages Contactotv Guerrero and Última Línea Noticias, and is the son of reporter Celso Castro Castro.

On June 16, José Carlos González Herrera, administrator of the Guerrero citizen opinion news Facebook page, was attacked with bullets.

In the two years of the government of the Morenista, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, four reporters have been murdered in Guerrero.

The first crime occurred in November 2021, in Acapulco: armed men shot photojournalist Alfredo Cardoso. The second was against columnist Fredid Román Román, in Chilpancingo. The third, also, in Acapulco: armed men entered the home of the cameraman for different media, Gerardo Torres Rentería, and the last one is that of radio host Pablo Salgado, in Iguala.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and El Universal (Mexico) / GDA