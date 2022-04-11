President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will govern in Mexico until 2024, after prevailing in a referendum the option that defended its continuity, albeit with low participation.

(You may be interested: Despite low participation, the ‘yes’ in favor of López Obrador triumphs)

In thanking the support, López Obrador ruled out that he will use this victory to promote a constitutional reform that allows him to be re-elected.

What were the results of the referendum?

“I am not going to go overboard because I am a Democrat and I am not in favor of re-election. We are going to finish the work of transformation,” the leftist president said in a message posted on his social networks.

According to a quick count by the National Electoral Institute (INE), between 90.3% and 91.9% of voters voted in favor of López Obrador “remaining in the presidency“, compared to the range of 6.4% to 7.8% who supported revoking the mandate “due to loss of confidence”.

The turnout was between 17% and 18.2%. The consultation, unprecedented in Mexico, did not reach the threshold to be binding, since 40% of the people qualified to vote (37 million) were required to vote.

Even if the exit option had won, the president was not obliged to abide by it. “It was a very good vote,” he said, highlighting the 15.6 million votes in his favour.

(Read here: Why is there a referendum in Mexico on the government of López Obrador?)

Amlo, as the ruler is known by the initials of his name, was elected for the 2018-2024 period with 30 million votes, although only a third of the presidential ballot boxes were installed for the referendum.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. Photo: EFE/ Presidency of Mexico

What is this vote for Amlo?

For political analyst Hernán Gómez Bruera, the plebiscite showed that López Obrador’s ability to mobilize “is strong and has muscle,” despite the high abstention rate.

“The real litmus test is going to be in 2024 when he leaves, because no one seems capable of taking his place of leadership”Gomez told AFP. To succeed him, the ruler leans towards his co-supporter Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City.

“It was a vote for them alone, but López Obrador is going to want to use it to try to control the electoral bodies, thinking of 2024,” historian José Antonio Crespo told AFP.

In Mexico, of 126 million inhabitants, voting is not compulsory. Amlo accuses the INE of colluding with the opposition to sabotage the referendum, for which he announced a constitutional reform so that its members and those of the electoral court are elected by popular vote and not by the Chamber of Deputies.

“It is categorically false that the INE has not complied with its duty to disseminate” the query, the head of the organization, Lorenzo Córdova, defended himself. The president nullified his ballot by writing “Viva Zapata!” (by revolutionary leader Emiliano Zapata) to appear impartial, although Córdova denounced the “potential use of public resources” by the ruling party to promote the referendum.

(In other news: Mexico: bus crash leaves at least 60 injured)

“We do not have a king in Mexico, there is no oligarchy, it is a democracy” in which “the people contribute and the people remove,” he stated in his victory speech. AMLO promoted the consultation after getting it to be included in the Constitution in 2019 as an antidote against “bad governments.” At 68, the country’s first leftist president has 58% approval, according to an average of polls.

Why are there also reviews?

The opponents, who had called for abstention, charged again against the plebiscite alleging that it was simply an act of “propaganda”.

“It will be marked by illegality, lies, manipulation and the diversion of public resources,” asserted Marko Cortés, of the conservative National Action Party (PAN, second force in Congress).

It could have been a “historic” exercise, but the ruling party turned it into a “mockery” to “satisfy its own ego and continue deceiving Mexicans,” Alejandro Moreno, leader of the former hegemonic PRI, launched. In cities like Guadalajara (west) the influx of voters was low.

“It is leading us to ruin,” Guadalupe Pastor, a 60-year-old retired mechanic, who voted for Amlo to leave power, told AFP. In the two and a half years remaining in his term, López Obrador’s “transformation” project demands constitutional reforms for which his parliamentary majorities are not enough.

The president bases his acceptance on social programs to which he allocates 23,000 million dollars this year (6.4% of the budget) and policies such as the improvement of the minimum wage (265 dollars per month).

According to official figures, 44% of Mexicans live in poverty, one of the evils that the president promised to combat along with corruption.

Among its challenges are also the persistent criminal violence, which has left some 340,000 dead since 2006, and an economy hit by covid-19, which this year would only grow 3.4%.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP

More news