The scarcity of water It is a recurring theme in some state like Mexico City and Nuevo León, but did you know that there are states that do not suffer from this situation? Well, it turns out that yes, one of them is even because it sources from the United States. Right now we give you all the details it provides INEGI.

According to him Drought Monitor in Mexico of the National Water Commission (Conagua), in Mexico There are 4 states that do not suffer from a lack of water, due to their geographical location or the way in which the supply is made. In this way there is no drought as manifested in other states such as Guanajuato, State of Mexico and Hidalgo.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Which states do not suffer from a lack of water?

Conagua has reported through its monitor that the states that do not suffer from lack of water are:

Baja California

Between landscapes of mountains and beaches, Baja California is one of the states that does not suffer from a lack of water, mainly because it is supplied by the Colorado River, located in the United States. Only 98% of the vital liquid comes from this place.

Baja California Sur

For its part, Baja California Sur with five municipalities is another of the states that does not present failures in the water supply, although its climate is arid, there is enough water because it comes from groundwater and the state's aquifer reserves.

Mexico: What are the states where there is no lack of water? INEGI. Photo: SSN

Quintana Roo

Quintana Roo has a network of cenotes from which it obtains its water supply, which through wells manage to maintain sufficient water reserves for the majority of the population.

Campeche

Campeche is located on the Yucatan Peninsula, with tropical forests and beaches that overlook the Gulf of Mexico. It has underground aquifers to supply water to the population. The challenge for this state is to keep the water away from contamination.